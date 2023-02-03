Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Read full article on original website
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Creative Planning Sells 1,065 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,948,000 after acquiring an additional 97,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,550 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 27,064 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Raymond James & Associates Buys 947 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)
Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 390 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Stock Price Down 2.2%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 0.8%
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF. A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes...
