Michigan State

Chad Brady
3d ago

those animals exist because of the money hunters and fisherman have paid .reminder it was the paper industry that destroyed habitats and contaminated water sources in Up,lower peninsular, Michigan, the US, the world!.hunters through licenses, provide more money for conservation than any other contributing sources combined! these are facts not emotions. I'm a steelhead fisherman and a deer hunter.i don't trap or go after high chain predators. but I support the right to do so.she has no biological background or science data to support her " wants" and emotions. I know California has a safe place for her there.maybe she could go there.oh ya they hunt there too.

#LetsGoBrandon
4d ago

You didn’t have to write this article you could’ve just said you align with your fellow democratic comrades…..

richard johnston
4d ago

she's some what right.l love to watch that muskrat, squirrel, and venison on the plate, just before devouring it

MLive

Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?

I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

AuSable Media opposes Camp Grayling land grab

AuSable Media and UpNorthVoice.com stand with the Northern Michigan community at large, local governments and conservation organizations opposed to the expansion of Camp Grayling. The Camp currently encompasses 230 square miles of state land, primarily in Crawford County. The proposed expansion would allow the federal government to essentially seize, with...
GRAYLING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Wake up call: Pediatric group issues guidance against childhood obesity

Obesity in Michigan children age 10 to 17 has climbed by a third in a decade. Programs aimed at better nutrition and physical activity can make a difference. Obesity is rising among Michigan’s children and a leading U.S. pediatricians’ group is laying out new interventions that could be targeted to hundreds of thousands of obese children in Michigan whose future health is at risk.
MICHIGAN STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters

Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
Up North Voice

Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this date in Michigan history, in 1988 the Brook Trout was officially designated as the state fish. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?

Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE

