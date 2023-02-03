ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcel Sabitzer trains with new Man United team-mates with squad pictured as Greenwood news broke

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Marcel Sabitzer was pictured training with his new Manchester United team-mates for the first time as news broke that Mason Greenwood was having all charges dropped against him .

England international Greenwood, 21, saw charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against him dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday. It came just over a year after the forward was arrested.

United said they will now 'conduct their own process before determining the next steps' over Greenwood's future.

Sabitzer, who sealed a deadline day loan move from Bayern Munich to Man United , and his new team-mates were pictured for the first time since the bombshell police statement as Old Trafford chiefs work how to handle the situation.

Over the course of the last 12 months, club sources have told Sportsmail that the worst possible outcome would be for the charges against Greenwood to be dropped or for the case to go to court and he be found not guilty.

For now, United are gearing up to play Crystal Palace on the weekend, where they will hope to record a 13th successive win at Old Trafford.

When quizzed on Greenwood's future ahead of the Premier League clash, Erik ten Hag refused to comment on the matter on three separate occasions.

‘I can't add nothing. It’s… I refer to the statement of the club.,' he said.

Sabitzer was spotted his new team-mates including Raphael Varane - who announced his retirement from France on Thursday .

Diogo Dalot, who has endured a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, also trained and will be hoping to reclaim the right-back spot off Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has enjoyed somewhat of a revival.

Sabitzer was drafted in by Erik ten Hag as United desperately attempted to secure a deal after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

After securing a last-minute deal for Sabitzer, Ten Hag said: 'We're really happy with the transfer because we need it. To bring a quality player in on deadline day, that is difficult, but we got this opportunity.'

The experienced midfielder has made 443 career club appearances across Europe – including 54 since joining Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig.

Sabitzer will be hoping to make his Manchester United debut at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

