Weather Or Not: What's behind this snowless winter?

On this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we explore the root causes of why this winter has been so warm and snow-free.

Jeff Smith speaks to Judah Cohen fromwho breaks down some reasons for our balmy winter.

Cohen says three top suspects are likely to blame: La Nina, the polar vortex's position and climate change.

There is some hope for snow lovers leading into the latter half of winter. Lee talks to AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok about the possibility of snow before spring takes hold.

In this special, Lee also shares Eyewitness News archival footage of historic storms, as a reminder of everything we've been missing this year. And, of course, you never know!

We had that cold shot around Christmas, but otherwise winter has been pretty scarce this season. Lee examines whether snow and cold will finally show up.

