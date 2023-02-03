Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shopsJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Midview beats Brunswick, ties school record for wins
BRUNSWICK — Mary Meng and Olivia DiFranco dominated a potential district final preview and helped the Midview make history. Bowling Green-bound center Meng scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and junior DiFranco had 19 points and five steals Monday, powering the Middies to a 47-31 non-conference victory over Brunswick.
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Bowling: County schools have great day at league tourney
LORAIN — County schools dominated the 20th annual North Shore Bowling Conference Tournament at Rebman Rec. Despite a challenging sport pattern, local teams controlled the action Sunday in the Division 1 and 2 fields. The Amherst girls led the way, winning their fourth straight Division 1 title and fifth...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Avon Lake seeded 5th for district tourney
Avon Lake drew the highest seed among area teams in the district tournament set to start Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Shoremen were seeded fifth in Division I and will play either Cleveland Heights or John Marshall at home in the Northeast 6 sectional final slated for Saturday, Feb. 25. Avon Lake got a first-round bye.
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
Chronicle-Telegram
2023 Elyria Sports Hall of Fame class announced
ELYRIA — Five athletes who excelled in high school and went to even greater heights in college were selected as part of the 2023 Elyria Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night. Elyria Catholic volleyball standout Ellen Borowy Casey, Elyria wrestling legendary coach Erik Burnett, Elyria football star Chase Farris, Elyria West basketball great Mary Lanette Taylor Eggleston and Elyria two-sport star Kate Verhoff were voted into this year’s class. Joining the five individuals will be the 1979 Elyria Catholic baseball team, and the organization will present its Distinguished Service Award to Bill Troyer.
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls Basketball: EC takes GLC tourney title with late 3-pointers in OT
ELYRIA — Four words said it all. That's how Elyria Catholic coach Eric Rothgery described the Great Lakes Conference tournament championship game Saturday vs. Lakewood. The Panthers needed a pair of 3-pointers from the least likely pair in the last 24 seconds of overtime to beat the Rangers 61-60.
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Carter McCray has huge game but Panthers still fall
MEDINA — A near triple-double from Elyria Catholic senior Carter McCray wasn’t enough for Elyria Catholic, which a 56-48 non-league game to Medina on Monday night. McCray finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks despite being the focal point of the Bees' defense. The 6-foot-1 Northern...
Chronicle-Telegram
Ronald Knapp
Ronald Knapp, 76, of Sheffield Lake, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023 while surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1946 in New London to Cloyd and Frances (nee Clark) Knapp. He grew up in New London, enjoying building and racing go-karts with...
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain residents rally to support daughter of Rosemary Santiago
LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
Chronicle-Telegram
OCS offers free seeds for garden start-ups
OBERLIN — Get a garden started with free fruit and vegetable seeds from Oberlin Community Services. Indoor planting usually starts six to eight weeks before the last frost. Residents can get ready by browsing OCS’ garden seed catalog at tinyurl.com/oberlinseeds and placing an order. Choose from herbs, greens, broccoli, radish, squash, eggplant, melons, carrots, peppers, onions and other produce. Staff will pack it for pickup at 285 S. Professor St., Oberlin.
Chronicle-Telegram
Edward A. Grochocki
Edward A. Grochocki, 99, of Sheffield Village, died peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023 at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake after a short illness. He was born August 23, 1923 in Lorain and had resided in Sheffield Village for two years, moving from Lorain. Ed graduated from Lorain High...
Morning Journal
The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake
Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
Comments / 0