ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thezebra.org

Vantage Features Contemporary and Colonial Homes in a Wooded Setting

Alexandria, VA – The community of Vantage in south Alexandria combines contemporary and colonial housing styles surrounded by parkland and wooded tracts that create a sense of isolation in this busy part of Fairfax County. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The street names conjure up Fred Flinstone’s hometown...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Train hits pickup truck on U.S. 15 in Haymarket

U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup Monday evening. Witnesses report there were two people in the pickup with serious injuries and a helicopter was called to take one to a trauma center. Police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.
HAYMARKET, VA
thezebra.org

Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood

Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale supports local small businesses

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One Northern Virginia community is doing its part this weekend to support small businesses during the post-holiday shopping slump. On Saturday and Sunday, the 19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale is happening throughout parts of the city. More than 50 businesses and boutiques from across the DMV are...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Roads closed after gas leak in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Roads were closed after a gas line was struck on Monday afternoon. Police said that construction equipment hit the gas line on Route 50 and Waples Mill Road. Fire and Rescue and the gas company responded to the scene as well. As a result, all of the westbound […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy