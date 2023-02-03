Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
DMV liquidation stores: Can they save consumers cash as inflation burns wallets?
ALEXANDRIA, Va (DC News Now) — The Black Friday Daily Deals liquidation store in Alexandria promotes weekly deals on truckloads of retail products, after being bought from major retailers. Products from household items to clothes, appliances and electronics are strikingly priced at $10 on Fridays and cost two dollars less every day after that, and […]
alxnow.com
Notes: Bradlee Shopping Center businesses express frustration over safety concerns.
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 48 and low of 31. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 53 and low of 32. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:36 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Eight months after the fatal...
thezebra.org
Vantage Features Contemporary and Colonial Homes in a Wooded Setting
Alexandria, VA – The community of Vantage in south Alexandria combines contemporary and colonial housing styles surrounded by parkland and wooded tracts that create a sense of isolation in this busy part of Fairfax County. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The street names conjure up Fred Flinstone’s hometown...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Train hits pickup truck on U.S. 15 in Haymarket
U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way was closed for several hours Monday night after a train hit a pickup Monday evening. Witnesses report there were two people in the pickup with serious injuries and a helicopter was called to take one to a trauma center. Police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in Virginia
Chinese New Year is celebrated throughout the United States by various groups interested in preserving the Chinese culture and heritage. The Chinese Lunar New Year for 2023 was on January 22, but events are held around that period to celebrate.
thezebra.org
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
fox5dc.com
19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale supports local small businesses
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One Northern Virginia community is doing its part this weekend to support small businesses during the post-holiday shopping slump. On Saturday and Sunday, the 19th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale is happening throughout parts of the city. More than 50 businesses and boutiques from across the DMV are...
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
Roads closed after gas leak in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Roads were closed after a gas line was struck on Monday afternoon. Police said that construction equipment hit the gas line on Route 50 and Waples Mill Road. Fire and Rescue and the gas company responded to the scene as well. As a result, all of the westbound […]
Special needs students in Fairfax Co. learn math with help of therapy dog
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A golden retriever in Fairfax County is making a big difference in some students' lives with special needs. Micah and his trainer Kris Campesi are helping students at Key Center School learn math in fun and interactive ways. The duo helps these students practice counting,...
Wife to serve 4 years after shooting husband at Mandarin Oriental in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a woman who shot her husband in a hotel in Southwest D.C. in 2022 on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Shanteari Weems was given five years to serve on a charge of Aggravated Assault, with one year suspended. The judge also […]
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
