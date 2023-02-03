Read full article on original website
Related
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas
According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
ED. FRONTLINES: Will Kansas lower our teaching standards?
In the 1980s, a Kansas student was only required to take two sciences courses. That “science” requirement could be fulfilled by taking a course in home economics and a course in “shop” or vo-tech. Under enlightened leadership, a new education commissioner and state board members defined...
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest
TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments. The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House Bill 2102. The bill would allocate […] The post Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers yet again debating version of ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State House of Representatives Education Committee is set to hold a hearing on a bill Wednesday which some are calling yet another version of a parents’ bill of rights. Lawmakers in Kansas debated several similar proposals last session. This bill, House Bill 2236,...
Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties
TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus
The Missouri budget sits with a $6 billion surplus after the state received federal pandemic relief funds. Now, lawmakers are proposing ways to take advantage of those funds through tax cuts. The post Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Yahoo!
As conservatives push to combat 'woke' investing by KPERS, Kansas joins national trend
Lawmakers across the country are increasingly focused on where and how public money is being invested, with Kansas set to join in the national debate over what some have called "woke" investments that take into account nonfinancial factors. Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its...
WIBW
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed
For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
aarp.org
Get Help with Free Tax Assistance
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Kentucky now through April 18. The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Statehouse scraps – Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans (Column)
Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like...
KYTV
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work
Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
When must you stop for a school bus in Kansas? Here’s what state law says
Are drivers required to stop when there’s a turn lane?
fortscott.biz
Kansas Radon Program to host info sessions
Research shows that one in four homes in Kansas tests high for radon. Many home inspectors are now testing for radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking. K-State Research and Extension is partnering with the Kansas Radon Program to bring three learning sessions to southeast...
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
ACLU takes Kansas Highway Patrol to court on a constitutional challenge of traffic stops leading to illegal detention and vehicle searches by drug dogs. The post ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
Comments / 0