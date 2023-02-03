ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Salina Post

ED. FRONTLINES: Will Kansas lower our teaching standards?

In the 1980s, a Kansas student was only required to take two sciences courses. That “science” requirement could be fulfilled by taking a course in home economics and a course in “shop” or vo-tech. Under enlightened leadership, a new education commissioner and state board members defined...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest

TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments.  The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House Bill 2102. The bill would allocate […] The post Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed

For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
aarp.org

Get Help with Free Tax Assistance

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Kentucky now through April 18. The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
KENTUCKY STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work

Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Kansas Radon Program to host info sessions

Research shows that one in four homes in Kansas tests high for radon. Many home inspectors are now testing for radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking. K-State Research and Extension is partnering with the Kansas Radon Program to bring three learning sessions to southeast...
KANSAS STATE

