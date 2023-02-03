Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney's theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek
Gov. Ron DeSantis may soon get to pick the people who govern Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, a move that would give the Republican leader new authority over the state's largest employer and a recent political foe. Republican lawmakers on Monday unveiled a bill to turn over control of Disney's special...
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety
Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
wdwinfo.com
DeSantis Calls Special Legislative Session In Feud with Disney
The Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, will schedule a special legislative session in a move expected to finalize the outstanding decisions surrounding the dissolution and self-government of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Walt Disney World resides. Disney’s political opposition to a movement by the DeSantis government sparked a feud...
floridapolitics.com
House Democrats argue Special Session is meant to clean up Gov. DeSantis’ messes
Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
floridianpress.com
Republican-led Florida Legislature Calls Special Session on Reedy Creek, Other Issues
TALLAHASSEE --- Florida lawmakers will start a special legislative session Monday that is expected to lead to state control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Gov. Ron DeSantis targeted last year after the Walt Disney Co. criticized a controversial education law. House and Senate leaders Friday announced plans for...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
floridaphoenix.com
House Democrats ‘cannot see any logical reason’ for a special session catering to Gov. DeSantis
State lawmakers are convening this week for yet another special session on a variety of issues that are priorities for Gov. Ron DeSantis — but not to Floridians who need help with other urgent needs such as affordable housing and health care, Florida House Democrats said on Monday. Those...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
DeSantis Eyes $200 Million Raise for Florida Teachers; Educators Say Not Enough
Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200-million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers. The […]
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
floridapolitics.com
Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
