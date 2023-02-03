Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
In historic South Sudan visit, Pope raises a 'sense of community, dialogue and reconciliation'
Pope Francis flew home Sunday with the leaders of the Anglican and Scottish churches after a joint trip to violence-plagued South Sudan, where he appealed at a final mass for people to lay down their "weapons of hatred". Large crowds of ecstatic worshippers had gathered in the capital Juba to see the 86-year-old pontiff, who made peace and reconciliation the theme of his three-day trip to the world's newest nation. For more on the pope's historic visit, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Yvan Yenda Ilunga, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Salve Regina University.
France 24
Mali junta expels UN mission's human rights chief over 'destabilising' actions
Mali's ruling junta said Sunday that it was expelling the head of the human rights division of MINUSMA, the UN mission there, giving him 48 hours to leave the country. The decision comes after a Malian rights activist last month denounced the security situation in the country in a speech to a UN gathering, and accused the regime's new Russian military partners of serious rights violations.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
France 24
More than 750,000 protest against pension reform across France
Trade unions launched a third wave of nationwide strikes on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement, a day after parliament began debate on the bill. Read our live blog below to see how all the day's events unfolded. People took to the...
France 24
Protests in Iran: Supreme leader pardons 'large number' of prisoners
In a first acknowledgement of the scale of the crackdown, Iran's Supreme leader pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners detained in the wake of mass anti-government protests. Authorities though still have yet to say exactly how many people have been arrested for their roles in the demonstrations. The decree, which came on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 islamic revolution, also came with a list of caveats as Jennie Shin explains.
France 24
Mali: UN rights chief slams expulsion of representative
The Malian authorities announced on Sunday that the head of the Human Rights division of the United Nations Mission in Mali would be expelled within 48 hours, having become "persona non grata". The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday "deeply regretted" the expulsion of the head of the Human Rights division of the UN mission (UNMISMA) in Mali at a time when the mission is discussing a possible withdrawal of its troops. FRANCE 24's correspondent Sophie Lamotte tells us more.
France 24
North Korea crypto theft reached new highs in 2022, says UN report
North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets in 2022 than in any other year and targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies, according to a currently confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Monday. "(North Korea) used increasingly sophisticated cyber techniques both to gain access to digital networks...
France 24
UAE, Saudi Arabia pledge quake relief to Syria, Turkey
Fellow Gulf country Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2012, also said it would provide assistance. The oil-rich UAE -- which had already pledged some $13.6 million to Syria -- is spearheading regional relief efforts, having dispatched planes to both countries with relief items and rescue teams following the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday.
France 24
REPLAY: FRANCE 24's Special Edition on the deadly earthquake in Turkey, Syria
Over 5 thousand people confirmed dead after Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The death toll expected to mount exponentially as winter temperatures hamper the search. The International community dispatches help to Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities declare a 3-month state of emergency with 6 thousand buildings in 10 cities destroyed. Watch FRANCE 24's Special Edition.
France 24
Turkey, Syria deadly earthquakes: "Tectonic activity does not respect borders or frontiers"
Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. But more than a decade of conflict and years of economic sanctions have devastated Syria's economy and its ability to respond to large-scale disasters. Nearly half a million people have been killed, and the conflict has forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes, with many seeking refuge in Turkey. FRANCE 24's International Affairs editor tells us more.
France 24
Hundreds dead after powerful earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt...
France 24
Second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Turkey's south, 45 countries offered help
A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey's Kahramanmaras region on Monday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. Dozens of governments and international organisations have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Ankara Jasper Mortimer gives us the latest.
France 24
Turkey Syria deadly earthquake: What are the White Helmets working on now?
The earthquake’s epicenter may have been in south-eastern Turkey but its effects in Northern Syrian have made it the largest disaster of its kind on record there. The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, is one of the few aid organisations that operates currently on the ground in Syria. FRANCE 24 is joined by Ismail Al Abdallah, White Helmet in the Idlib province, Syria.
France 24
Cameroon tycoon held over journalist's abduction and murder
A Cameroonian tycoon was arrested on Monday in connection with the high-profile abduction and murder of a journalist, his company and a communications ministry official said. The journalist, Martinez Zogo, who was abducted and brutally murdered last month, was outspoken against graft and financial sleaze and had often faced threats over his work.
France 24
Turkey, Syria deadly earthquakes: Through the horror and desperation, rare scenes of redemption
Officially, it's 54-hundred dead in Turkey and Syria but with more than 6-thousand buildings destroyed that can only be a gross underestimation. Turkey's president declaring a three-month state of emergency for affected regions in what's already the deadliest earthquake the country's seen since Izmit in 1999. Through the horror and desperation, rare scenes of redemption. Leo McGuinn tells us more.
France 24
Turkey-Syria earthquakes: International aid guided by geopolitics
We bring you a special programme on one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Middle East in decades. Thousands have been killed after two massive earthquakes struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Relief efforts are still underway, with a host of nations sending aid, but time is running out to save as many people as possible. For more on the challenges for the humanitarian response, we're joined by Rony Brauman, former director of Doctors Without Borders. We also speak to Ayham Taha from the international solidarity association Care, who is currently in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the quake.
France 24
Cyprus presidential election goes to runoff with ex-foreign minister in the lead
Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides took the lead in Cyprus's presidential election on Sunday and will face off against leftist-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in a runoff on February 12. Christodoulides, running as an independent, took 32% of the vote, with career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by the left-wing AKEL party...
France 24
Paris mayor against Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics 'while war goes on'
Last month Hidalgo said she believed Russians could take part "under a neutral flag" to avoid "depriving athletes of competition". On Tuesday she told French media that her earlier position was "indecent" because a neutral flag, "does not really exist" although she said there should be a place for "dissident Russians who want to parade under the refugee flag".
Comments / 0