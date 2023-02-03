We bring you a special programme on one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Middle East in decades. Thousands have been killed after two massive earthquakes struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Relief efforts are still underway, with a host of nations sending aid, but time is running out to save as many people as possible. For more on the challenges for the humanitarian response, we're joined by Rony Brauman, former director of Doctors Without Borders. We also speak to Ayham Taha from the international solidarity association Care, who is currently in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the quake.

