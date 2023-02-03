ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

State moves forward on marijuana licenses

Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
getawaycouple.com

The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE

