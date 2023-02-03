Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney's theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek
Gov. Ron DeSantis may soon get to pick the people who govern Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, a move that would give the Republican leader new authority over the state's largest employer and a recent political foe. Republican lawmakers on Monday unveiled a bill to turn over control of Disney's special...
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
usf.edu
State moves forward on marijuana licenses
Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
floridaphoenix.com
House Democrats ‘cannot see any logical reason’ for a special session catering to Gov. DeSantis
State lawmakers are convening this week for yet another special session on a variety of issues that are priorities for Gov. Ron DeSantis — but not to Floridians who need help with other urgent needs such as affordable housing and health care, Florida House Democrats said on Monday. Those...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Weekly Roundup: Florida ‘Constitutional Carry’ Teed Up
A controversial proposal filed this week would do away with Floridians having to go through “the hoops of getting a permit from the government” to carry concealed weapons. The bill (HB 543), filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, would set up
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Comments / 1