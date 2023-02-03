ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

AI-Powered Brain Implant Smashes Speed Record for Turning Thoughts Into Text

We communicate at a price of roughly 160 phrases each minute. That pace is extremely tough to attain for speech mind implants. Many years within the making, speech implants use tiny electrode arrays inserted into the mind to measure neural exercise, with the aim of reworking ideas into textual content or sound. They’re invaluable for individuals who lose their skill to talk attributable to paralysis, illness, or different accidents. However they’re additionally extremely gradual, slashing phrase depend per minute almost ten-fold. Like a slow-loading internet web page or audio file, the delay can get irritating for on a regular basis conversations.
aiexpress.io

New, biocompatible materials could improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy

Hypoxia is a situation that drives a scarcity of responses to a big selection of most cancers therapies. Tumor hypoxia causes resistance to many most cancers therapies, together with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Strategies that enhance tumor oxygen pressures, corresponding to hyperbaric oxygen remedy and microbubble infusion, are utilized to enhance the responses to present standard-of-care therapies. Nevertheless, key obstacles stay, notably the supply of oxygen on the applicable dose and with optimum pharmacokinetics.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy