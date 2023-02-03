Read full article on original website
ChatGPT: The AI platform proposed a solution to a user that could save the planet
The British Max Channon got involved in a strange situation when he decided to ask ChatGPT to write a fictional story about how an AI would act to save the planet earth regardless of moral or ethical issues.
OpenAI says ChatGPT must be regulated. Meanwhile, get ready for AI audits | The AI Beat
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati made the corporate’s stance on AI regulation crystal clear in a TIME article revealed over the weekend: Sure, ChatGPT and different generative AI instruments ought to be regulated. “It’s necessary for OpenAI and firms like ours to carry this into the general public consciousness in...
Yamaha Motor announces robotics business in Singapore
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. introduced that it has established a brand new firm in Singapore geared toward increasing its enterprise in Southeast Asia and India, the place demand for robots is rising. By conducting manufacturer-driven cross-selling within the surface-mounted and industrial robotic fields, Yamaha Motor intends to safe new purchasers...
Meet the Robotics Summit & Expo keynote speakers
The Robotics Summit & Expo, produced by The Robotic Report, has introduced the keynote lineup for the Might 10-11 occasion on the Boston Conference and Exhibition Heart. The Robotics Summit is the world’s main occasion targeted on the design and growth of economic robots. It’s also possible to try...
Singlewire Software Acquires Visitor Aware
Singlewire Software, a Madison, WI-based chief in options that assist preserve folks protected and knowledgeable, pronounces its acquisition of Customer Conscious, a supplier of a instrument for customer and scholar administration. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition allows Singlewire to develop its suite of security and...
Soft robotic wearable restores arm function for people with ALS
Some 30,000 folks within the U.S. are affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig’s illness, a neurodegenerative situation that damages cells within the mind and spinal wire vital for motion. Now, a group of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied...
Quest Global and Nvidia partner for digital twins in manufacturing Internet of Things News %
Quest International and Nvidia are teaming as much as create digital twin options for the manufacturing and automotive industries on the latter’s Omniverse Enterprise platform. Omniverse Enterprise is a scalable, end-to-end platform which permits enterprise organisations to construct and function metaverse purposes. Groups can join and customise advanced 3D...
The Rounds Closes $6.7M Series A Funding
The Rounds, a Halifax, Canada-based healthcare tech startup, raised two follow-on investments totaling CAD $1.6M bringing the Sequence A to CAD $6.7M. The spherical was led by Panoramic Ventures, and Make investments Nova Scotia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed the event of the platform...
WARP Raises USD5.7M in Additional Seed Funding
Warp, a Los Angeles, CA-based tech-powered freight community specializing in middle-mile options, raised USD5.7M in Further Seed funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised thus far to $8.1M, was led by MaC Enterprise Capital, Bonfire Ventures, and Frontier Enterprise Capital with extra contributions from among the earlier traders. The...
BlueAlly Technology Solutions Acquires n2grate Government Technology Solutions
BlueAlly Technology Solution, a Cary, NC-based supply capital portfolio firm, acquired n2grate Authorities Know-how Options, a Mid-Atlantic, DC/MD/VA-based IT options agency specialised in delivering strategic info expertise companies for big industrial and authorities shoppers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, BlueAlly Know-how Options will broaden...
Getting results from your zero-trust initiatives in 2023
CISOs right this moment discover their agendas dominated by the necessity to scale back the complexity and prices of securing multicloud infrastructure whereas consolidating tech stacks to avoid wasting on prices and enhance visibility. That makes zero belief a precedence. Seventy-five percent of safety leaders say their cybersecurity programs and tech stacks are too advanced and expensive to function. That’s why CISOs are relying increasingly on zero-trust initiatives to simplify and strengthen their enterprises’ cybersecurity postures and safe each identification and endpoint.
How multicloud changes devops | InfoWorld
Devops or devsecops (I’ll use devops for this submit) is greater than only a quick strategy to construct and deploy software program inside the cloud and on conventional methods. It’s now a strong customary, with greatest practices, processes, and extensively accepted instruments. Nevertheless, as multicloud turns into the...
You can’t find state-of-the-art suppliers alone
Inflation and prolonged provide chain disruptions, amongst different geopolitical factors, will additional complicate the world of provider sourcing going into 2023. Now greater than ever, it’s important that procurement leaders base their spend administration and sourcing methods on extremely correct information. Doing so is paramount to discovering new, lower-cost or numerous suppliers.
Airobotics receives $3.5M purchase order from SkyGo
Airobotics, a subsidiary of Ondas Holdings, introduced that it obtained a multi-system buy order from Sky Go Transport of Items price $3.5 million. The acquisition order is conditioned by the completion of proof of idea. SkyGo is a UAE-based firm with a license to move items through air journey with...
How AI points the way to a new gold standard for big data analytics
If knowledge is the brand new gold, then at the moment’s “gold” comes within the type of priceless insights into developments and buyer behaviors for growth-seeking organizations. However possessing an abundance of knowledge — although lucky — stays problematic, at the very least for now.
Avoid Patient Queues with Automated Query Resolution
No person likes to attend in line at the least when it’s a matter of well being. From medical documentation and claims reimbursement to medical document documentation, healthcare suppliers usually obtain queries in excessive quantity. These queries add as much as an extended queue of service tickets associated to affected person queries. And with numerous administration work and providing worth affected person care, it turns into difficult for healthcare professionals to serve sufferers on time.
Highlander Partners Acquires Black Sage Technologies
Highlander Companions, a Dallas, TX-based personal funding agency, acquired Black Sage Technologies, a Boise, ID-based multi-mission platform supplier of Counter Unmanned Plane Programs and safety options for army, inside safety, and significant infrastructure industries. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by CEO Al White, Black Sage is...
Rembrand Raises $8M in Seed Funding
Rembrand, a Los Altos, CA-based supplier of an AI product placement platform that embeds photo-realistic merchandise into digital movies, raised $8M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Greycroft and UTA.VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to help its beta launch. Led by CEO Omar...
Calling custom security awareness training the answer to social engineering, Riot raises $12M
Within the present menace panorama, staff who can’t pinpoint phishing emails are at critical danger. When only a single click on on a malicious hyperlink or attachment can set off a knowledge breach, customers want should have the power to identify social engineering assaults each time they encounter them.
IBM launches new way to partner through IBM Partner Plus
IBM has developed IBM Partner Plus, a brand new program that reimagines how IBM engages with its enterprise companions by way of unprecedented entry to IBM sources, incentives, and tailor-made help to deepen their technical experience and assist velocity time to market. This system is designed to gasoline progress for...
