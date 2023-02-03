Read full article on original website
ED. FRONTLINES: Will Kansas lower our teaching standards?
In the 1980s, a Kansas student was only required to take two sciences courses. That “science” requirement could be fulfilled by taking a course in home economics and a course in “shop” or vo-tech. Under enlightened leadership, a new education commissioner and state board members defined...
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas
According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers yet again debating version of ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State House of Representatives Education Committee is set to hold a hearing on a bill Wednesday which some are calling yet another version of a parents’ bill of rights. Lawmakers in Kansas debated several similar proposals last session. This bill, House Bill 2236,...
Kan. 9-8-8 crisis lifeline sees dramatic increase in call volume
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that since its launch in July 2022, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch, according to a statement from the governor's office. Based on national...
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest
TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments. The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House Bill 2102. The bill would allocate […] The post Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties
TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.
a-z-animals.com
Kansas Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
With a mixture of humid and semi-arid climates, the diversity of the Kansas allergy season can be extreme. If you consider yourself a Kansan, you may already be aware of just how intense your allergies are in America’s Heartland. But what are the primary influences on Kansas’s allergy season and how can you best treat your symptoms?
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Yahoo!
As conservatives push to combat 'woke' investing by KPERS, Kansas joins national trend
Lawmakers across the country are increasingly focused on where and how public money is being invested, with Kansas set to join in the national debate over what some have called "woke" investments that take into account nonfinancial factors. Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its...
WIBW
Officials make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials have come together to denounce the actions of the Memphis Police Department and make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in the Sunflower State. The day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., Kansas law enforcement agencies came...
As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed
For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita project could bring 2,000 jobs and $1.8B investment, but CHIPS Act funding is key
A $304 million state incentive program requires the project to get federal funding. The federal program requires state and local incentives.
WIBW
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
ACLU takes Kansas Highway Patrol to court on a constitutional challenge of traffic stops leading to illegal detention and vehicle searches by drug dogs. The post ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Great Bend Post
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
aarp.org
Get Help with Free Tax Assistance
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Kentucky now through April 18. The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
When must you stop for a school bus in Kansas? Here’s what state law says
Are drivers required to stop when there’s a turn lane?
