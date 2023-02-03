Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention
HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
‘Wisdom’ begins historical journey
MAXTON — On display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian housed in Old Main at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, i
bladenonline.com
West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League
West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
South Carolina DNR crews still looking for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Tyler Doyle based on family’s social media posts indicating he’s 22 years old. BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday. Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, […]
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler special: Sweet and Spicy
Scott Mason show the unique foods made here in North Carolina. He covers everything from sweet to spicy. Scott Mason show the unique foods made here in North Carolina. He covers everything from sweet to spicy.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Fighting For UNC Housekeepers
In today’s news: UNC housekeepers fight for higher pay and benefits; a rough weekend for Tar Heel men’s and women’s basketball.
jocoreport.com
Letter To Editor: Enough Is Enough: Bad Behavior By Coaches, Parents And Fans Must Stop
By Dr. Karissa Niehoff, Chief Executive Officer of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and Que Tucker, Commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in North Carolina and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches,...
WXII 12
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
bladenonline.com
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator Jerry W. Tillman
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Tuesday, February 7, in honor of former North Carolina Republican Senator Jerry W. Tillman who passed away on Saturday, February 4. A native of Archdale, North Carolina, Tillman served North Carolina's 29th and 26th districts from January 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020.
Living a stressful life and don't have work-life balance? Apply for NC Employee Assistance Program for help
Getting out of financial and other problems is like a dream for everyone. In North Carolina, a large number of people are jobless and homeless, and some don't even have food for their families. It is a matter of great concern.
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
Community comes together to remember ‘Baby Richmond’
ROCKINGHAM — A somber vigil, which brought many to tears, was held on Feb. 4 to remember the newborn baby boy that was found dead the previous week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s body was found near the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street on Thursday, Jan. 26 after a call was made to the 911 Center.
WBTV
North Carolina State House introduces bill to secure electrical substations in wake of attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Friday the FBI announced $25,000 rewards to anyone who can help agents track down, arrest and convict individuals who shot up North Carolina electrical substations. Two separate incidents have happened here in recent weeks. The first was in Moore County, near the Pinehurst area, in...
dillonheraldonline.com
Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification
On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
power98fm.com
North Carolina Native Shares Black History Facts You May Not Know #IDKMYDE
It’s Black History Month! I know we all learn some facts in school and over the years from family, but the history is so much deeper than that. There are tons of black history facts that we do not learn in school or your family may not even know to share with you when you’re younger. These facts are still quite important when it comes to understanding where we come from as a culture.
Details of Chinese spy balloon shoot-down: Virginia F-22 blasted object with Sidewinder missile just 6 miles off SC coast
Air fuel tankers from North Carolina and South Carolina helped supply an F-22 from Virginia, which fired the Sidewinder missile.
