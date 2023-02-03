ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

bladenonline.com

Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention

HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
HARRELLS, NC
WNCT

First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League

West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
BLADENBORO, NC
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
wataugaonline.com

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator Jerry W. Tillman

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Tuesday, February 7, in honor of former North Carolina Republican Senator Jerry W. Tillman who passed away on Saturday, February 4. A native of Archdale, North Carolina, Tillman served North Carolina's 29th and 26th districts from January 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
dillonheraldonline.com

Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification

On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
LUMBERTON, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Native Shares Black History Facts You May Not Know #IDKMYDE

It’s Black History Month! I know we all learn some facts in school and over the years from family, but the history is so much deeper than that. There are tons of black history facts that we do not learn in school or your family may not even know to share with you when you’re younger. These facts are still quite important when it comes to understanding where we come from as a culture.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

