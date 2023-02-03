ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Online Transaction ‘Safe Zone’ Available In Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot

It’s been more than five years since Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker introduced a safe location for people to conduct transactions that began on the internet. The “Safe Zone” still is available in the parking area outside the Sheriff’s Office located on Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and an armed officer is on premises at all times. Look for the green placard in the designated exchange area at the front of the Law Enforcement Center.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
whqr.org

Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter

It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

1. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. VITA prepares and e-files income tax returns for people with low/moderate incomes, disabilities, are elders, or in the military. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Apple of My Eye: Feb. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Powell Melvin...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wilmington event helps residents with criminal records get fresh start

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new event for the greater Wilmington area is helping residents learn about job options, educational opportunities and, for some, how to expunge their records and move forward. Last year Yolanda Bostic started the process of getting her record back on track. “It’s really been exciting....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

WILMINGTON, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification

On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC

