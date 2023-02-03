Read full article on original website
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
Online Transaction ‘Safe Zone’ Available In Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot
It’s been more than five years since Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker introduced a safe location for people to conduct transactions that began on the internet. The “Safe Zone” still is available in the parking area outside the Sheriff’s Office located on Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and an armed officer is on premises at all times. Look for the green placard in the designated exchange area at the front of the Law Enforcement Center.
Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter
It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
3 Things To Know For Sunday
1. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. VITA prepares and e-files income tax returns for people with low/moderate incomes, disabilities, are elders, or in the military. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Apple of My Eye: Feb. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Powell Melvin...
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen and Brunswick counties are among 52 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Wilmington event helps residents with criminal records get fresh start
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new event for the greater Wilmington area is helping residents learn about job options, educational opportunities and, for some, how to expunge their records and move forward. Last year Yolanda Bostic started the process of getting her record back on track. “It’s really been exciting....
City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification
On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
Search for missing boater continues into North Carolina
On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find.
