Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Bold & Beautiful’s Heather Tom Introduces ‘Our New Baby Girl’

“I love her one ear,” the star gushed. Things are coming up ‘Rosie’ for Bold & Beautiful star Heather Tom, who recently took to Instagram to share photos of an adorable new family member. Tom’s onscreen alter-ego is pretty happy these days too, as Katie has been...
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life.  The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the...
The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10 — so tough, as a matter of fact, that Steffy is pushed to do something that a few months ago we couldn’t have imagined her doing! What? Read on and find out that and a whole lot more about what the show has in store.
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Introduces Her Handsome Long-Distance Love… Who Finally Isn’t Long-Distance Anymore

It’s a movie-worthy romance. If it seemed a little harsh to kill General Hospital‘s Britt off rather than just send her on her way, well, first off, this is daytime. It doesn’t mean we’ll never see her again! But secondly, Britt’s exit coincided with a major shift in Kelly Thiebaud’s life as the actress moved across the pond to the United Kingdom. Britt stopping in here and there for a visit after leaving would be tricky with an entire ocean (and country) between General Hospital and Thiebaud.
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.

