Spencer and Nik’s Confrontation Was Explosive on General Hospital, Britt’s Memorial Touching — and What the *Bleep* Harmony?

By Dustin Cushman
SheKnows
 4 days ago
SheKnows

General Hospital Says Farewell to Nikolas… by Killing Him!

We’ve known for some time that Nikolas was on his way out of Port Charles and the lives of everyone on General Hospital, but what we didn’t know was how or why he would be leaving! Would he kidnap Esme and run off to raise her child, much like he was raised after Laura’s own kidnapping? Was he going to be spirited away and locked up by Uncle Victor for meddling in the grand scheme?
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Jack Is Poised to Make the Biggest Mistake of His Life

One false move could have devastating consequences. Has no one ever told The Young and the Restless’ Jack that it’s always best to count to 10 before saying anything when angry? Perhaps not, because on Friday, Feb. 10, he makes a major decision… that could also be a major mistake. (Get all the latest spoilers here.)
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Justifies Bill’s Shocking Move: Steffy’s ‘Got to Take Her Medicine’

The heart wants what the heart wants — sometimes even a little payback. To put it mildly, Bold & Beautiful viewers have capital-F Feelings about anything and everything pertaining to Bill’s outta-nowhere love affair with merry murderess Sheila. So does the playboy’s portrayer, Don Diamont. Foremost among them: delight. “Doing things out of the norm is fun,” he said with a laugh during a recent edition of Bold Live.
SheKnows

Ahead of His General Hospital Swan Song, Adam Huss Speaks Out

The actor would like to have a word with you, if he may. “And now the end is near… ” Yep, the February 6 episode of General Hospital made it bloody clear how Nikolas was being written off this time around. And as Adam Huss wraps his short but explosive run in the role, he reached out via Instagram to share his thoughts about subbing for Marcus Coloma, especially at such a pivotal time in the character’s journey.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Is in a Phase That All Toddler Moms Will Relate To

Toddler moms, send help! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Mahomes turns 2 later this month, and she just entered a new (super annoying) phase: taking off her clothes! Brittany shared a new photo of Sterling on her Instagram Story yesterday. Her curly-haired daughter is sitting crouched down with nothing but socks on. In front of her, she holds out a diaper that she just took off, which, luckily, doesn’t look dirty. “And here we are 😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband — captioned the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
SheKnows

As Deacon Puts It All On the Line, Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Offers Him Life-Altering Advice

“He’s sitting on a secret that could blow everything up!”. Everything’s coming up roses for Bold & Beautiful‘s Deacon these days. For the first time in years, he seems to be on the right track. After all, he’s the new owner of Il Giardino, he’s made daughter Hope and her mom, Brooke, proud. “Heck,” says portrayer Sean Kanan, “he even moved out of the broom closet! His new apartment may not be all that, but it’s a step up!”
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Drops Some ‘Good News’ and ‘Bad News’

The former ABC soap actor has a message — but it comes with a price. Marcus Coloma may no longer be playing Nikolas on General Hospital but he’s staying busy and keeping fans up to date on what he’s been up to these days. The actor is currently in Florida, playing Mr. Mom to his daughter Coco and has posted a few videos of him taking care of his house. In fact, seeing how tidy he’s kept things, fans asked if he’d come and clean their homes, which sparked an idea — and The Dream Team was born! However, like Coloma posted, along with a video to prove it, there’s some “good news” and some “bad news.”
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Young & Restless Paternity Twist: Up to Their Old Tricks, [Spoiler] Could Totally Upend the Reveal of Sally’s ‘Real’ Babydaddy

Shocking, yet almost predictable. Young & Restless viewers are divided into two camps over who should be revealed as the father of Sally’s baby — Team Adam and Team Nick — but we’re not at all sure it’s going to be that straightforward. As soap fans have learned, there is always someone lurking around the lab, who might have a vested interest in the outcome of the paternity test. In this case, we can think of at least two…
SheKnows

General Hospital

In today’s recap, Ava is pushed to her limits after Nikolas threatens to take Avery from her, Austin worries Ava is in danger from Mason, and Finn convinces Liz to think before turning herself in. Liz takes Finn’s advice into account. Chase has a change of heart. Laura...
SheKnows

Sharing a Photo of His Lovely Granddaughter, Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals Why He’s as Thrilled as Can Be

The “proud grandfather” has every reason to be proud. It’s no secret that family means everything to Victor Newman and the same can be said for his portrayer, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden. The CBS soap vet often shares memorable moments on social media surrounding his loved ones and in a recent post, he took some time out to celebrate his granddaughter and all of her latest accomplishments.
SheKnows

Thomas Approaches Hope at Forrester — and Taylor Pens a Confession

At the cliff house, Steffy tells Taylor her freedom is all that matters. Taylor persists that she has to turn herself in for shooting Bill. There would be no more blackmail and Sheila would be behind bars. Steffy tells her mother there’s no way she’ll let her go to jail. Taylor insists the only way to ensure her daughter’s safety is for her to confess. “I have to tell the police!”

