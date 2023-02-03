Spencer and Nik’s Confrontation Was Explosive on General Hospital, Britt’s Memorial Touching — and What the *Bleep* Harmony?

Read full article on original website
General Hospital Just Killed a Legacy Character, Birthed a Supercouple and Ticked Off Fans — All at Once!
But something tells us there’s even more going on!. The minute General Hospital‘s Nikolas threatened to steal Avery away from Ava, we knew he’d made a big mistake. Worse, he compounded it by then turning his back on her, leaving him unable to see the fire shooting out of her eyes… let alone the statue she then beaned him on the head with.
General Hospital Says Farewell to Nikolas… by Killing Him!
We’ve known for some time that Nikolas was on his way out of Port Charles and the lives of everyone on General Hospital, but what we didn’t know was how or why he would be leaving! Would he kidnap Esme and run off to raise her child, much like he was raised after Laura’s own kidnapping? Was he going to be spirited away and locked up by Uncle Victor for meddling in the grand scheme?
Brooke Finds Taylor Unconscious at the Beach House — and Hope Tells Thomas What She Thinks of Him
In the cabin, Steffy tells Brooke that her mother is bent on confessing to shooting Bill. She insists, “We can’t let her do this!” She can’t believe she is talking to Brooke about this. Brooke assures her she wouldn’t do anything to hurt Taylor. Steffy says as crazy as it sounds, Brooke may be the only person who can get through to her mother now.
Young & Restless Preview: Jack Is Poised to Make the Biggest Mistake of His Life
One false move could have devastating consequences. Has no one ever told The Young and the Restless’ Jack that it’s always best to count to 10 before saying anything when angry? Perhaps not, because on Friday, Feb. 10, he makes a major decision… that could also be a major mistake. (Get all the latest spoilers here.)
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Justifies Bill’s Shocking Move: Steffy’s ‘Got to Take Her Medicine’
The heart wants what the heart wants — sometimes even a little payback. To put it mildly, Bold & Beautiful viewers have capital-F Feelings about anything and everything pertaining to Bill’s outta-nowhere love affair with merry murderess Sheila. So does the playboy’s portrayer, Don Diamont. Foremost among them: delight. “Doing things out of the norm is fun,” he said with a laugh during a recent edition of Bold Live.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
General Hospital Exclusive: ‘There’s Got to Be a Reason Hayden’s Not Back,’ Says Rebecca Budig
It’s a question fans have asked repeatedly and for various reasons over the past year or two: Where is Hayden Barnes, and when will portrayer Rebecca Budig be bringing her back to Port Charles? So obviously, when we sat down to chat with Budig a while back, we asked if maybe a comback was in the works.
Ahead of His General Hospital Swan Song, Adam Huss Speaks Out
The actor would like to have a word with you, if he may. “And now the end is near… ” Yep, the February 6 episode of General Hospital made it bloody clear how Nikolas was being written off this time around. And as Adam Huss wraps his short but explosive run in the role, he reached out via Instagram to share his thoughts about subbing for Marcus Coloma, especially at such a pivotal time in the character’s journey.
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Is in a Phase That All Toddler Moms Will Relate To
Toddler moms, send help! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Mahomes turns 2 later this month, and she just entered a new (super annoying) phase: taking off her clothes! Brittany shared a new photo of Sterling on her Instagram Story yesterday. Her curly-haired daughter is sitting crouched down with nothing but socks on. In front of her, she holds out a diaper that she just took off, which, luckily, doesn’t look dirty. “And here we are 😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband — captioned the...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
As Deacon Puts It All On the Line, Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Offers Him Life-Altering Advice
“He’s sitting on a secret that could blow everything up!”. Everything’s coming up roses for Bold & Beautiful‘s Deacon these days. For the first time in years, he seems to be on the right track. After all, he’s the new owner of Il Giardino, he’s made daughter Hope and her mom, Brooke, proud. “Heck,” says portrayer Sean Kanan, “he even moved out of the broom closet! His new apartment may not be all that, but it’s a step up!”
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Drops Some ‘Good News’ and ‘Bad News’
The former ABC soap actor has a message — but it comes with a price. Marcus Coloma may no longer be playing Nikolas on General Hospital but he’s staying busy and keeping fans up to date on what he’s been up to these days. The actor is currently in Florida, playing Mr. Mom to his daughter Coco and has posted a few videos of him taking care of his house. In fact, seeing how tidy he’s kept things, fans asked if he’d come and clean their homes, which sparked an idea — and The Dream Team was born! However, like Coloma posted, along with a video to prove it, there’s some “good news” and some “bad news.”
Young & Restless Paternity Twist: Up to Their Old Tricks, [Spoiler] Could Totally Upend the Reveal of Sally’s ‘Real’ Babydaddy
Shocking, yet almost predictable. Young & Restless viewers are divided into two camps over who should be revealed as the father of Sally’s baby — Team Adam and Team Nick — but we’re not at all sure it’s going to be that straightforward. As soap fans have learned, there is always someone lurking around the lab, who might have a vested interest in the outcome of the paternity test. In this case, we can think of at least two…
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Makes a Move That Stuns Hope — and Steffy Has a Dire Warning for Her Brother
Liam warns Hope not to underestimate Thomas. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for February 6 – 11, a custody battle is brewing. Read about it below and watch the preview. After his stunt using Douglas’ voice recorder to set Brooke up for calling CPS on...
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Ava is pushed to her limits after Nikolas threatens to take Avery from her, Austin worries Ava is in danger from Mason, and Finn convinces Liz to think before turning herself in. Liz takes Finn’s advice into account. Chase has a change of heart. Laura...
Ava Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands After Nikolas Issues a Threat — and Austin Fears for Her Safety
At The Savoy, Linc produces a legal document transferring Brook Lynn’s songs back to her. Meanwhile, Chase urges Blaze to walk away from Linc, but she explains she can’t as her contract is iron-clad. She cries that when he leaves the business, she’ll be alone and stuck with Linc.
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle Defends His Actions to Jack — and Victor Vows He Won’t Walk Away From This Fight
Jack wants to know what Victor’s next move is. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 6 – 10, Victor and Jack’s business feud is heating back up. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor is determined to lure Adam away...
Sharing a Photo of His Lovely Granddaughter, Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals Why He’s as Thrilled as Can Be
The “proud grandfather” has every reason to be proud. It’s no secret that family means everything to Victor Newman and the same can be said for his portrayer, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden. The CBS soap vet often shares memorable moments on social media surrounding his loved ones and in a recent post, he took some time out to celebrate his granddaughter and all of her latest accomplishments.
Thomas Approaches Hope at Forrester — and Taylor Pens a Confession
At the cliff house, Steffy tells Taylor her freedom is all that matters. Taylor persists that she has to turn herself in for shooting Bill. There would be no more blackmail and Sheila would be behind bars. Steffy tells her mother there’s no way she’ll let her go to jail. Taylor insists the only way to ensure her daughter’s safety is for her to confess. “I have to tell the police!”
