Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Related
bceagles.com
BC to Host Harvard in First Round of 44th Beanpot
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The RV/RV Boston College women's hockey team will host Harvard on Tuesday night in the first round of the 44th Women's Beanpot at Kelley Rink. Puck drop of the second semifinal is set for 7:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the Boston University-Northeastern semifinal at 4 p.m.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High principal: ‘Disturbing’ attendee behavior at home basketball game reportedly included racial slurs
Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum has informed the Wellesley High School community of reports from Friday night’s boys’ home basketball game that players on the Weymouth team were subjected to racial slurs from the stands as well as other unruly behavior by attendees. A racial incident...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Native Art Jacobs, US Army Silver Star and Three Purple Heats ~ VALLEY PATRIOT OF THE MONTH, HERO IN OUR MIDST
Little did I know that my previous story about US Army Medic Steve Bird from Groveland, and his brave efforts to treat the wounded on the battlefields of Vietnam in 1968, would lead me to this feature about Art Jacobs, who was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in Salem, New Hampshire, Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Art was a US Army helicopter pilot who served two one-year tours in Vietnam.
The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food
I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
nbcboston.com
Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
advocatenews.net
THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:
Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
OnlyInYourState
Rhode Islanders Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Rhode Island Sandwich Shop
Do you ever have days where you’re really hungry, but you know that nothing will fill you up like a hearty sandwich? Maybe you want to whip up your favorite sandwich, but you’re out of everything you need, or perhaps you just feel like having someone else make it for you. When nothing but a sandwich will do, make your way to this Rhode Island sandwich shop. Oh, and go hungry. Really hungry.
Comments / 0