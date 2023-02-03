Read full article on original website
Related
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
supplychain247.com
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
We’ve all heard plenty of talk about the possibility of a recession coming our way soon. As a result, we’ve also heard about companies from a range of industries slamming the brakes on capital expenditures. So much for the recent upward trajectory of materials handling automation installs. Well,...
supplychain247.com
Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes see annual declines, reports IANA
Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes each saw annual declines, according to the most recent edition of the “Intermodal Quarterly” report, which was recently issued by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). For the fourth quarter, IANA reported that total intermodal volume—at 4,237,605 units—were off...
Comments / 0