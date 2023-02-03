Read full article on original website
Rochester Residents Thwart Brazen Catalytic Converter Thefts
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating three Twin Cities men suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and attempting to take the car part in two other incidents Saturday morning in Rochester. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of 16th...
Why Rochester’s Largest Toy Store Is Closing For Good
ABC & Toy Zone located in Rochester's Miracle Mile Shopping Center will be closing for good. The 10,000 square-foot store, which opened in 1993, is the largest locally owned toy store in all of southern Minnesota. The store offered a huge selection of toys and books, educational products, and was...
Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Mental Health Crisis Leads to Minnesota Explosives Investigation
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, reported today (February 6, 2023) his department continues to investigate a family disturbance call that led to calling a bomb squad. Sherwin says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 1st. St. NW.
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Fentanyl Pills Found at Scenes of Rochester Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police revived two people and reported discovering fentanyl pills at the scenes of two separate overdoses Sunday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first overdose report came in at 6:30 Sunday evening. Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Hwy 14 and Marion Rd. Southeast.
Create A Beautiful And Unique Valentines Date With This Minnesota Business
Valentine’s Day is only one week away guys! And don’t worry if you don’t have plans yet, I got you!. A local Twin Cities Business provides pop-up shops for you to create floral arrangements!. Sip ‘N Bloom, created right here in Minneapolis, lets you explore your creative...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Need a Summer Job? This Entertainment Spot Hiring 1600 People
Summer jobs. I remember when that was all I needed. To be honest, I miss those times. But anyway, if you are in the market for a summer job that is fun, seasonal, and gives you time outside and working with people, this job may be just for you!. Valleyfair...
Lakeville Schools Top Seeds Section 1AA Girls Hockey
MSHSL Section 1AA Girls Hockey Tournament begins Wednesday at the high seeds. The Big Nine Conference Champions Owatonna are the #3 seed with South Suburban Conference Champ Lakeville South and Lakeville North receiving the top two seeds. The Huskies (18-6) will host #6 seed Rochester Century (7-16-1) 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
SKOL! Are Minnesota Football Fans Considered Some Of The Best…or Worst?!
I've been to a few Vikings football games in the past few years; and I'd have to say that I feel we have, for the most part; pretty good fan etiquette. There are definitely those that cross the line, but for the most part, we can sit in the same section with our enemies and only one or two drunks will shout out unrecognizable words about how great the Vikings are and about how terrible their team is. WalletHub shared their findings.
The World’s Most Famous Basketball Team Will Play Three Games in Minnesota
My son and I play a lot of P-I-G in our driveway and one of us always tries some sort of trick shot during each game. They are rarely successful, but we always have fun. I'm pretty excited to watch his face light up when he sees what the Harlem Globetrotters can do on the court. The Globetrotters put on approximately 400 live events each year and will be playing three games in Minnesota next month. Fans will see some amazing ball handling skills, trick shots, and crazy dunks.
Golfing At Minnesota Twins Ballpark? Okay, Set Your Tee Time!
Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will be on the road June 8 & 9 so fans...
Illinois vs Minnesota Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers were scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated match-up on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game has been postponed. The announcement was made by both schools on Monday, February 6th, 2023. Reason for Postponement. The decision...
