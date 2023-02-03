Read full article on original website
Related
supplychain247.com
Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes see annual declines, reports IANA
Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes each saw annual declines, according to the most recent edition of the “Intermodal Quarterly” report, which was recently issued by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). For the fourth quarter, IANA reported that total intermodal volume—at 4,237,605 units—were off...
supplychain247.com
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
We’ve all heard plenty of talk about the possibility of a recession coming our way soon. As a result, we’ve also heard about companies from a range of industries slamming the brakes on capital expenditures. So much for the recent upward trajectory of materials handling automation installs. Well,...
Comments / 0