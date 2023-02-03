ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs rally together for 70-62 win

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team defeated the San Jose Spartans 70-62 on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center. The win was the second straight triumph for Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) to open the month of February with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs had three...
Pair of 'Dogs finish seventh at The Valley Invitational

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Separated by a stroke of one another yesterday, Nicola Kaminski and Harriet Lynch finished level on the week to lead Fresno State at The Valley Invitational at Bakersfield Country Club with seventh-place individual finishes. Kaminski shot a 2-over par 74 on Tuesday to close out the...
'Dogs finish sixth at Triton Invitational

LA JOLLA, Calif. - A goal by No. 7 Long Beach State with under a minute to play proved to be the difference on Sunday morning as the Fresno State water polo dropped a hard-fought contest against the Beach, 8-7 in the fifth-place match at the Triton Invitational. Fresno State...
Bulldogs wrap trip to Tucson with win over FAU

TUSCON, Arizona – The No. 65-ranked Fresno State women's tennis team went 1-2 last weekend - falling 4-2 to No. 47 Arizona and 4-3 to Northern Arizona before earning a 4-2 victory over No. 66 Florida Atlantic - at the LaNelle Tennis Center in Tucson, Ariz. Fresno State senior...
