FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team defeated the San Jose Spartans 70-62 on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center. The win was the second straight triumph for Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) to open the month of February with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs had three...

FRESNO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO