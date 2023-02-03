ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Lacrosse Television Schedule Revealed

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The national television schedule for the 2023 men's lacrosse season has been unveiled. No. 9/10 Rutgers men's lacrosse will have all five of its Big Ten Conference games broadcast on television, between BTN (3) and ESPNU (2). The rest of the Scarlet Knights games will be available on streaming, with home non-conference games all appearing on B1G+.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

No. 24 Men's Basketball Heads to No. 18 Indiana

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Having won three of its past four games, No. 24 Rutgers men's basketball has a two-game road swing this week. The week starts Tuesday night with a game at No. 18/18 Indiana. The game will be on BTN with Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo on the call,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
R Scarlet Knights

Women's Basketball Battles to Defeat Wisconsin

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Rutgers women's basketball team (10-14, 4-8 B1G) came out on top over Wisconsin (7-17, 2-10 B1G) in 73-67 battle on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed Jersey Mike's Arena for the program's annual Play4Kay game. The Scarlet Knights welcomed over 5,000 fans "On The...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy