PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The national television schedule for the 2023 men's lacrosse season has been unveiled. No. 9/10 Rutgers men's lacrosse will have all five of its Big Ten Conference games broadcast on television, between BTN (3) and ESPNU (2). The rest of the Scarlet Knights games will be available on streaming, with home non-conference games all appearing on B1G+.

