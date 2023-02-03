Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Airlines Polaris Meal Service: The Sad State Of Affairs
United Airlines has opened a new test kitchen near its Chicago headquarters and is rumored to be rolling out catering improvements this spring. Based upon the sad state of dining affairs in United Polaris Business Class, this cannot come fast enough. Current State Of Meal Service In United Polaris Business...
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To Rome For Under $300
Ok yea, maybe that’s a little too far; but with prices like these, it’s hard not to get overexcited! Norse Atlantic Airways just released a new direct route between NYC and Rome for a price you won’t believe. The airline officially launched in 2021, offering low-budget flights to some of the most popular cities around the globe: London, Oslo, Paris and Berlin. And now, Rome joins their list of dreamy European destinations. Sure, we’ve got Little Italy (both in lower Manhattan and the Bronx) but can they really compare to the real thing? Well, now you can find out, and...
Cargo airlines have until July to move flights from Mexico's capital airport
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cargo airlines operating out of Mexico's busiest airport will have until July to leave the hub, a decree published in the country's national gazette Thursday evening said.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
Thrillist
Delta Just Announced 2 New Long-Haul Routes to South America
Delta Air Lines is seemingly on a roll right now and, luckily, its latest announcements continue to positively affect travel enthusiasts. After recently increasing Texas service, the airline is now broadening its reach abroad. South America travelers will be pleased to know that Delta is launching new service connecting New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport with both Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Brazil's very own Rio de Janeiro.
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only
Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Many Airlines Will Not Meet U.S. 5G Upgrade Deadline -IATA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference, the world's biggest airline trade body warned authorities, saying it could impact the summer international travel season. In a letter to the Federal Aviation...
Passengers Claim They Were Trapped On Etihad Airways Flight From Toronto For Nearly 24 Hours After Two Diversions, a Technical Snag and Crew Change
Passengers onboard an Etihad Airways flight from Toronto to Abu Dhabi claim they were stuck onboard the aircraft for a total of nearly 24 hours after the plane was diverted twice – first for a broken part to be replaced and then for an unscheduled change of crew. Several...
BBC
Dublin Airport: Six flights were diverted on Saturday due to drone sightings
Drone sightings at Dublin Airport's airfield on Saturday have caused flights to be diverted for the second time in two days, the airport said. Three of the routes, from Manchester, Bucharest and Amsterdam, were diverted to Belfast International and have since returned to Dublin. Services from Riga, Porto and Paris...
United Airlines Cuts Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita Route Ahead Of Haneda Launch
United Airlines’ promised double-daily service from Los Angeles to Tokyo will not materialize, with Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita flight removed from the schedule ahead of the launch of new service to Tokyo Haneda. As United Airlines Adds New Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda Route, Tokyo Narita Is...
Flying Magazine
FAA Investigates Close-Call Situation at Austin Airport
The FAA and NTSB are looking into the incident as a possible runway incursion. [Credit: Shutterstock]. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are looking into an incident at a Texas airport that potentially put two airliners on the approach end of one runway at the same time. The event took place on Saturday, February 4, at approximately 6:40 a.m. in relative darkness, as sunrise was not until 7:20 a.m.
