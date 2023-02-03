Ok yea, maybe that’s a little too far; but with prices like these, it’s hard not to get overexcited! Norse Atlantic Airways just released a new direct route between NYC and Rome for a price you won’t believe. The airline officially launched in 2021, offering low-budget flights to some of the most popular cities around the globe: London, Oslo, Paris and Berlin. And now, Rome joins their list of dreamy European destinations. Sure, we’ve got Little Italy (both in lower Manhattan and the Bronx) but can they really compare to the real thing? Well, now you can find out, and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO