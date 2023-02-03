New TruNarc technology helps TCSO deputies identify drugs in quicker, safer way amid fentanyl crisis

Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the...
Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department
The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high-speed chase
A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said.
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
News On 6
1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police
An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy
A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale. Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit. Police said that person went to the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries. A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023. Within this time, these local businesses...
Dive Team Recovers 5 Vehicles From Nowata County Body Of Water
A dive team pulled five vehicles out of a body of water in Nowata County on Saturday, but more are still underwater. A man who lives in the area saw one car, and then realized there were several others. That man, a group of divers and a wrecker company teamed...
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Police Make Arrests After Dispensary Break-Ins
Three suspects are arrested after four of the five medical marijuana dispensaries in the City of Dewey experience break-ins. Patrol Officer Robbie Hicks with the Dewey Police Department (DPD) says it has taken roughly a month to investigate the matter. Hicks says he believes accessibility is the reason for the uptick in dispensary break-ins on a more local level. He says these are cash-only businesses that keep everything on site, which unfortunately make them easy targets.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Osage County
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoma man.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Grand Larceny Charge
Clark Alan Boone was seen in Washington County Court this Friday on charges alleging grand larceny and driving with license revoked. According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrick and Virginia in Bartlesville and made a traffic stop on a red truck heading south that was pulling a camper that had been reported stolen.
Police Search For Man Accused Of Assaulting, Kidnapping Woman In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are looking for a man who officers say allegedly assaulted a woman and then kidnapped her. According to police it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Police say the woman was able to escape and flag officers down near 51st and south Harvard. Officers have not released...
news9.com
Rogers County Sheriff's Office Helps Survivors Of Domestic Violence
When women leave domestic violence situations, they often leave with nothing but the clothes on their back. So each year for the past seven years, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office collects purses filled with needed items to give to victims of domestic violence. News On 6's Kaitlyn Deggs showed us...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
