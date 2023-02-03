New TruNarc technology helps TCSO deputies identify drugs in quicker, safer way amid fentanyl crisis

Three suspects are arrested after four of the five medical marijuana dispensaries in the City of Dewey experience break-ins. Patrol Officer Robbie Hicks with the Dewey Police Department (DPD) says it has taken roughly a month to investigate the matter. Hicks says he believes accessibility is the reason for the uptick in dispensary break-ins on a more local level. He says these are cash-only businesses that keep everything on site, which unfortunately make them easy targets.

DEWEY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO