Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

How Many Super Bowls Has Andy Reid Won?

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. They’ll take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 57 in a matchup of the top seeds of their respective conferences. Reid also guided the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos of Chiefs arriving in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both arrived safe and sound to a warm greeting yesterday afternoon ahead of their matchup in Super Bowl LVII. Things were quiet as the two teams got settled in Arizona on Sunday, but the Super Bowl madness will soon begin. Both the Chiefs and Eagles will head to Footprint Center for the spectacle that is Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Lecompton legend and Steelers linebacker dies at 70

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A community is mourning the loss of a local athlete who made it to the NFL. Marvin Kellum was a Lecompton native, a Wichita State alum and a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. He died at the age of 70 in Pittsburgh. The Lecompton community was extremely […]
LECOMPTON, KS
Athlon Sports

Chiefs CEO Addresses Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

The biggest game of the year looms for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. But beyond this coming Sunday, no one would blame the 64-year-old for mulling retirement.  Having won two Super Bowl rings and boasting a storied coaching career dating back to 1982, no one would blame Reid for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Makes His Status For Super Bowl Clear

The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with injuries throughout the playoffs, most notably Patrick Mahomes' sprained ankle.  One of the more recent bumps on the AFC champions' road to the Super Bowl has been an ankle injury to dynamic receiver Kadarius Toney.  With the big game only days away, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

