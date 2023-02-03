ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Bob A. Blizzard

Bob A. Blizzard, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born February 21, 1939 to Harry and Nellie (Ferguson) Blizzard in St. Joseph, Missouri. He married Shirley Marie Hunt June 24, 1983 and they were married almost 40 years. Bob worked for Mead for 32...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Lina Hermine Stehle

Lina Hermine Stehle 94, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday February 3, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital. She was born May 24, 1928 in Wiesbaden-Dotzheim, Germany the daughter of the late Hermine & Karl Boss. She married John Stehle on September 25, 1948 and they shared 74 years of marriage. She enjoyed going to the casino with her friends and taking care of her greatest joy, her children and grandchildren. Lina was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary Lee (Valerie) Stehle, grandson Chris, great grandson Gary Michael, and four sisters. Survivors include: husband John of the home, sons Terry (Kelley) Stehle, Platte City, MO and Jerry M (Jackie) Stehle, St. Joseph, MO. Grandchildren, Julie, Michael, Lauren, Roselee, Kimberlee, Stephanie, Claire, and Libby. Great grandchildren, Emma, James, Grace, Lily, Jayden, Aiden, Kyle, Nora, Maia, Amara and Margaret. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Work begins on replacing Civic Arena scoreboard

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament draws closer, a major component has arrived at the Civic Arena. The existing scoreboard was lowered for the last time and crews have begun to disassemble it to make way for a brand new digital video board. Also currently...
kq2.com

Burg signs NLI with Park University

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central High School had 5 seniors sign their National Letter of Intent on Monday. Senior Danielle Burg was one of the 5. Burg, a standout goalkeeper on Central's Soccer Team, officially signed her NLI to Park University. "The Coach there has already helped me become a part...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Watson signs National Letter of Intent with McKendree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central Senior Hannah Watson signed her National Letter of Intent with the McKendree Bearcats on Monday. Watson will join the Bearcats Volleyball program. "I really love the coaching staff there and all the girls were very welcoming when I was on my visit. So I just think it was a good fit," said Watson.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Vassar signs NLI with Iowa Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central standout Anthony Vassar signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday with Iowa Western. Vassar received 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Back honors during his Senior season as well as Honorable Mention at Wide Receiver and even received All-City Team Honors. The Central Senior has been a...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy