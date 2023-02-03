ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethanol Producer Magazine

Axens, Praj sign MOU for SAF projects in India

Axens and Praj have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work jointly on projects in India for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from low carbon alcohols through alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) pathway. India is among top five aviation markets globally, and robust growth is expected over the next two decades....
Ethanol Producer Magazine

Report: Philippines considers voluntary move to E15, E20 blends

The government of the Philippines is currently studying the possibility of allowing the use of gasoline blends containing up to 20 percent ethanol, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network. The country currently has a E10 mandate in place. The use...
Ethanol Producer Magazine

Nippon Paper announces MOU for cellulosic ethanol, SAF

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp. and Green Earth Institute Co. Ltd. agreed to begin trilateral consideration of the first commercial production of cellulosic bioethanol from woody biomass in Japan and its development into bio-chemical products. Bioethanol is currently attracting attention in countries worldwide striving for carbon-neutral societies as...

