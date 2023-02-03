ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

FUN 107

The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food

I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston

Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, February 7: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

This Antique Mansard Colonial Will Soon Be Cool Condos

Union Landing, a new development in Weymouth situated near the commuter rail, offers a more private feel to multi-unit living. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Let’s be honest: There’s a certain kind of cringe that comes with the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
95.9 WCYY

Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic

When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Newly Built Farmhouse in Concord

This 2022 build abuts local conservation land, but also sits less than a mile away from the Middlesex County town's center. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,175,000. Size: 5,400 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1...
CONCORD, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Jan. 15 – Jan. 28, 2023

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 1/27/2023Ovanes, Stacey LHassold C E17 Pye Brook Ln Lot 31A$1,225,000. 1/27/2023Quackenbush, Frank WConnick R J13 Cross Rd Lot A$1,075,000. 1/20/2023Pearsall, Eric MKane D J17 Ipswich Rd$850,000. Essex property sales.
IPSWICH, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts

The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
WORCESTER, MA

