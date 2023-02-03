Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Report: Longtime Fruitport teacher, Grand Haven sports star dies
A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.
MIAA teams celebrate 'Be Like Tye' campaign to honor former player
Tye Edwards played and coached at Alma College before passing away in August. He also was the boys basketball coach at Comstock Park.
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
retailers.com
Five Michigan businesses share their secrets for more than a century of success
From hardware to candy, five retailers share the stories of their centennial businesses from the beginning until now, along with the strategies behind their success. The number of retail companies that make it to the 100-year mark is minuscule. What’s the secret to longevity? It’s a family that is committed over generations, or someone willing to come in and keep the business going. Michigan Retailer reached out to five centennial businesses to learn how they began, how they serve customers now, and their advice to other retailers.
Basketball player’s rare diagnosis sparks team to dedicate game to tumor research
KENT COUNTY, MI – A West Michigan high school basketball team is rallying behind a teammate who was diagnosed with a rare tumor disease that currently has no cure. Gabe Augdahl, a senior at West Catholic High School, was diagnosed two years ago with a desmoid tumor in his neck. The 17-year-old has gone through three different chemotherapy treatments to try and control the tumor’s growth, but the chemo has limited his ability to jump or run, making it hard to play basketball.
fhcsportsreport.com
The girls varsity basketball team came out with a win against rival FHN
On Friday, February 3, the girls varsity basketball team played an intense game against one of its largest rivalry teams: Forest Hills Northern. This game is not only a rivalry between the two groups but between the two schools as well. Due to the pressure that the girls were receiving going into this game, they left everything on the court, allowing them to come out of this ferocious game on top 38-32.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday’s high school basketball menu featured some upset specials around Grand Rapids, as the boys teams from Lowell, Byron Center and Jenison pulled off some stunning finishes. Lowell was up against a Northview team that had won seven in a row and hadn’t lost...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Muskegon Heights postpones vote on an interim city manager at special meeting
Officials in Muskegon Heights postponed a vote on an interim city manager, but did hire a temporary attorney at a special meeting on Monday.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he's lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann's restaurant in Wyoming.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
The Unicorn Tavern inspired by its owners' children, bringing Belgian-style food to the lakeshore
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new restaurant opens in Grand Haven on Saturday, bringing with it a European flair and a strong emphasis on family. Garry and Kristal Boyd have had the idea for The Unicorn Tavern for a long time. "It came up on our first date," remembers...
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
Comments / 0