Columbia vigil joins in call to release Native American activist
A small but passionate group of activists gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday afternoon to advocate for the release of Leonard Peltier. Peltier is a Native American man convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, but has since argued his innocence.
Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's meeting of the Columbia City Council, adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said the ordinance establishing...
Teach Black history — don't ban it
When republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...
Council settles controversial East Campus replat lawsuit
A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021. Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors’ heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.
Afghan student builds community in Columbia
Sayed Zabiullah Sadat was attending the American University of Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country. Uncertain of his future in the country, Sayed was met with an opportunity to continue his education. He now attends the University of Missouri. Sayed has been an active part of the...
City extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
Roll carts are eyesores that would make Columbia look trashy
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.
School nutrition guidance unrealistic for CPS
Columbia Public Schools said it would be a challenge to meet new nutrition standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. The proposal established a new set of guidelines for sugar and sodium content in school meals.
Fieldhouse expansion plan faces push for roller derby inclusion
Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
People of Columbia enjoy the nice weather
Residents of Columbia were out and about on Sunday for the nice weather. The day stayed consistently in the upper 50s, with a slight breeze and sunny sky. People walked around downtown, read their books, stopped to get something to eat, and enjoyed being outside.
City collecting opinions on how to spend federal money next year
If you've got ideas for how Columbia should spend $1.6 million in it expects to get from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in fiscal 2024, the city wants to hear from you. The city each year receives Community Development Block Grant and HOME money from HUD. The...
Celebrate Valentine's Day with loved ones at events in Columbia
With Valentine's Day coming up next week, there are a variety of events and activities in Columbia for families, couples and friends.
MU women's golf takes third at FAU Paradise Invitational
Missouri women’s golf posted the second-lowest score of the day — 1-under 287 — to finish third in the FAU Paradise Invitational on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers shot 2 under for the tournament, two strokes behind second-place Nebraska and 27 strokes behind champion Vanderbilt.
Missouri men's basketball looks to bounce back against South Carolina
UP NEXT What: MU vs. South Carolina When: 8 p.m Tuesday Where: Mizzou Arena Watch: SEC Network. Facing a Mississippi State team built to counter Missouri’s up-tempo style, the Tigers struggled Saturday. Bulldogs star Tolu Smith — who notched 25 points and 12 rebounds — punished MU, which committed an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers. Missouri leading scorer Kobe Brown was kept quiet with just 10 points during their trip to Starkville, Mississippi.
Elam, Missouri wrestling suffer shocking defeats
No. 8 Missouri wrestling suffered its first loss of Big 12 competition, falling 17-16 to No. 11 Oklahoma State on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) won three matches with lower-ranked wrestlers, with the biggest surprise being Luke Surber (197 pounds) knocking off top-ranked Rocky Elam. Surber held off Elam’s third-period shots to claim a 5-4 victory by decision, with the winning point coming via ride-time advantage.
Tigers hold off Gamecocks for home win
It was not the resounding victory for Missouri men’s basketball that fans might have expected against a struggling South Carolina team. However, the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with an 83-74 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
