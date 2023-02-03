Read full article on original website
RCI Celebrates Wave Season With Bonus Commission Through February 17
Royal Caribbean International says it best wave season cruise deals are well under way. The cruise giant is also offering bonus commission to agents who book an eligible 2023 and 2024 Alaska or Europe sailing. Vacationers planning their next bucket-list trip to Alaska, Europe or the Caribbean can take advantage...
Variety Cruises Aims To “Go Deeper” With Small-Ship Cruises
As well as the very big players in the international travel industry, there are many smaller companies that have carved out a niche and served it well, often for decades. One of those is Variety Cruises, which traces its history in Greece back to 1949. On a recent trip to...
Dallas Women Living in 1940s Time Warp Showcase $20,000 Clothing Collection
"I feel extremely feminine and like I can take on the world when I've got them on."
Margaritaville at Sea and Uplift Partner to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Options
Margaritaville at Sea has announced that it's partnering with leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution Uplift to offer customers installment payments on all cruise bookings. The new payment option allows travelers to reserve cruise experiences by spreading the cost over easy monthly payments. Customers can also easily upgrade to a larger cabin class or add on-board amenities or shore excursions for only a few extra dollars a month.
Flight Centre Canada Seeks To Tap In To Cruise Demand With Specialist Team
Flight Centre Travel Group says it is seeing higher demand in cruise inquiry and bookings in Canada, enough to create a dedicated cruise specialist team and launch a cruise-focused marketing campaign. “The demand for cruise travel is clear and definitive,” says Brian McLaren, EVP Flight Centre Canada. “Our dedicated cruise...
TTC Tour Brands Launch New Cross-Brand Loyalty Program
TTC Tour Brands has launched a new cross-brand loyalty program for all of its tour operators, called Global Tour Rewards, offering greater benefits to both travelers and the advisors who book them. The Global Tour Rewards loyalty program is available for the Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations...
TDC's Exclusive FAMs a Big Perk of Agents @ Home Program
In October, 2022, Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), one of the country's largest full-service, 100% Canadian and bilingual travel agency networks, sent 14 of its travel professionals from across Canada to take part in an exclusive “Raise your Sales” FAM trip aboard the Scarlet Lady, one of the luxury cruise line's Virgin Voyages ships, departing from Miami.
How Busy Will 2023 Spring Break Travel Season Be?
Yes, inflation continues to drag on. And yes, air travel continues to be an experience that often leaves much to be desired in the eyes of Americans. But none of that is impacting traveler enthusiasm when it comes to spring break 2023. “Spring break is American’s next chance at a...
Can Tourists Please Stop Acting Like Idiots in Italy?
We're only in early February, but there's already a solid contender for this year’s “Worst Actor In an Italian Tourist Role” award. In case you missed our story, an American in Florence drove his rental car across the medieval and—most importantly in this context—pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio Bridge while looking for a parking spot.
How Much to Tip Hotel Housekeeping - And How to Make Sure They Actually Get It
It never dawned on me to write a post about tipping hotel housekeepers until I received a tweet from a reader asking: “@JohnnyJet Johnny, do you leave a cash gratuity for room service at the end of your stay? My dad taught me that back in the day & I've never stopped. Is that old fashioned? Or still correct? Thanks.”
New Fitness Experiences Help Princess Cruises Guests Stick to New Year’s Resolutions
WHY IT RATES: The cruise line is looking to help travelers stick to their New Year’s resolutions.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Princess Cruises is helping guests stick to their 2023 New Year’s resolutions – even when on vacation – by expanding the onboard fitness classes available with the addition of workouts from the most popular boutique fitness brands in the industry, including Pure Barre, YogaSix and StretchLab starting in mid-February.
Win a Trip to Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya
It's no longer Dry January, and that is a good thing because February is Margarita Month, and it could not have come at a better time since this month is also the month when travel advisors have the chance to win a stay at Margaritaville Island Reserve in the Riviera Maya.
Scenic and Emerald Launch New Bonus Savings Offer
Scenic Luxury Cruises and Emerald Cruises are offering a new two-week promotion with $500 savings per couple when they book select 2023 river or ocean cruises during the booking period of February 6 through February 17. Scenic Luxury Cruises guests can take advantage of the promotion when they choose river...
TAP Air Portugal Enhances Stopover Program
Leave it to TAP Airlines to continue to be innovative and encourage people to spend time in Portugal. The carrier has enhanced its stopover program. Now, instead of exploring Lisbon before continuing on to the rest of Europe, you can do it in reverse. Now you can do it on...
Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous
I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
Inside Marriott’s First Luxury Collection All-Inclusive (No Kids!)
When it comes to all-inclusive resorts, two images come to mind: children running around while their parents struggle to corral them, and drunk frat bros stumbling into or out of elevators, confused about which floor their hotel room is on.I can’t exactly say where these images come from. Perhaps from the way all-inclusive resorts are portrayed in television and film, or based on what I’ve heard from people who frequent these types of resorts.My all-inclusive experience has exclusively been on cruises, which I gradually decided are not really for me. I’d much prefer to fly into a destination, do excursions...
Tour of One of the Most Expensive Hotel Rooms at Disneyland Is a True Adventure
This themed room can go for around $10,000 per night.
Eye-Opening Is What Comes to Mind First!
I am like many Americans who are completely curious about the Royal Family. I loved to see Queen Elizabeth doing what she was born to do! I was in love with Princess Diana, just like many others and was completely crushed when she passed away. I will never forget the images of William and Harry walking behind her coffin!
Ready to retire abroad? There are the best countries for a pleasant retirement
Retiring abroad can offer advantages that staying at home may not. For instance, there’s the prospect of experiencing a new culture and taking in all the sights and sounds of an unknown foreign landscape. In addition, retirees who decide to relocate overseas could benefit from a much lower cost of living, where their pension or savings will go further than they would at home. Finally, those who choose to retire abroad have the chance to enjoy an improved quality of life with warmer climates, breathtaking scenery and more relaxation time in their daily routine.
Caribbean tour for the signal old woman
The Caribbean is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm weather. With so many beautiful islands to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best for meeting young people while also providing a safe and comfortable experience for older women. After considering various factors such as accessibility, safety, and fun activities, we believe that the best Caribbean country for these specific requirements is Jamaica.
