Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts are eyesores that would make Columbia look trashy
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.
Columbia Missourian
Council settles controversial East Campus replat lawsuit
A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021. Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors’ heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Missouri
The Columbia Mall is a shopping mall located in Columbia, Missouri. It was built in 1985 and is the largest mall in its area. The mall's anchor stores are Target, JCPenney, Level Up Entertainment, two Dillard's stores, and Barnes & Noble. The mall's anchors are two Dillard's stores, JCPenney, and...
Columbia Missourian
City extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
abc17news.com
Recreational marijuana sales in Columbia put on pause; awaiting City Council approval
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents over 21 could legally buy recreational marijuana as soon as Tuesday if city regulations are approved at Monday's council meeting. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency rule Friday, giving Missouri dispensaries the green light to legally sell marijuana with a state-wide license.
Columbia Missourian
Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's meeting of the Columbia City Council, adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said the ordinance establishing...
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Missourian
Teach Black history — don't ban it
When republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...
KYTV
Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen supports Missouri senate resolution on casinos
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Aldermen in Lake Ozark unanimously approved to be in support of Senate Joint Resolution 14. It addresses casinos. Right now casinos are only allowed on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. If the Missouri Senate resolution passes the legislature and then wins voter approval, gambling boats would be allowed at Lake of the Ozarks.
Columbia Missourian
City collecting opinions on how to spend federal money next year
If you've got ideas for how Columbia should spend $1.6 million in it expects to get from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in fiscal 2024, the city wants to hear from you. The city each year receives Community Development Block Grant and HOME money from HUD. The...
Columbia Missourian
Afghan student builds community in Columbia
Sayed Zabiullah Sadat was attending the American University of Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country. Uncertain of his future in the country, Sayed was met with an opportunity to continue his education. He now attends the University of Missouri. Sayed has been an active part of the...
Columbia Missourian
School nutrition guidance unrealistic for CPS
Columbia Public Schools said it would be a challenge to meet new nutrition standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. The proposal established a new set of guidelines for sugar and sodium content in school meals.
KOMU
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says
COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
Homeowner Notification Requirement Removed for Administrative Search Warrants in Sedalia
Homeowners and occupants in Sedalia will no longer receive a notice from Code Enforcement prior to an administrative search warrant being applied for, after City Council approved an ordinance to amend City Code Monday night. Chief Building Official Devin Lake addressed the Council during the Community Development portion of the...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam
Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry. Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the...
Comments / 0