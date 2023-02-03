Today we readily accept the bustling nightlife scenes at Walt Disney World Resort as part of the diverse makeup of various experiences to be enjoyed by Guests. But that wasn’t always the case. It wasn’t until the establishment of Pleasure Island that the idea of clubbing and more adult-oriented entertainment on Disney property even took off. Once presented as a ticketed extra experience within an esoteric gated section of Disney’s social hub, Pleasure Island revolutionized the concept of adulting done in Disney style. And it continues to have a cult following even to this day, despite its defunct status for nearly a decade and a half now. In fact, when you explore its former draw along with the eventual reasons for its closure, it does raise questions as to whether or not the former glory of Pleasure Island can ever find new life within the Disney Springs scene of today. Here’s an insightful look back at the history of Pleasure Island and its lasting legacy, which still runs strong to this day.

