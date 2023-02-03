ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gueydantoday.com

Charter school will be built by start of 2024 school year

School name will be ‘Vermilion Charter Academy Bulldogs’. The first target date to open a new charter school in the northern part of the parish was August of 2023. Because it took more than a year to find land to build the school on, the new target date is now August of 2024.
MAURICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette High girls deliver statement with blowout win

It was Senior Night for the Lafayette High girls basketball team on Friday, and they turned in a memorable performance . Behind senior guard Chrysta Narcisse and stifling defense, the Lions rolled to a 45-10 victory over rival Acadiana High in a pivotal District 3-5A battle. "This is the time...
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Attakapas reveled in the spirit of Mardi Gras 2023

The all-ladies Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and pageant at the Frem F. Boustany Center, also known as the Heymann Center, on Jan. 28 in Lafayette. The krewe keeps its members secret and behind masks, so it is always a fun party shrouded in a little bit of mystery. Ladies dressed in costumes with a Native American theme paraded down the runway to festive music and treated the audience to some entertaining dance moves along the way.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
OPELOUSAS, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration. Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance. Horses trotted down the road while more than 30 floats showed off their Mardi Gras colors, just a small piece of the Mardi Gras tradition rooted in Louisiana culture.
WELSH, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
ZACHARY, LA

