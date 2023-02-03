Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff Confirms Body in Santa Ynez River is Missing Lompoc Teen
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday is the missing 14-year-old from Lompoc. Alberto Corona Cabrera was reported missing on January 27 by his father. His parents had last seen him at 8:00 p.m. the previous evening when he left the house.
Noozhawk
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches
Hendry's Beach has taken on a different look since the hard winter storm surge. Sands will likely return in time for summer. The post Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Wildfires and debris flows: Santa Barbara County researchers unravel factors in the one-two punch
It was a terrifying experience, as rocks and debris surged down a Montecito street. Marco Ferrell fled back into his family’s home with his mother, followed a waist-high torrent of mud and rock. Ferrell and his family survived, but 23 others died in the January 9, 2018 debris. The...
Atascadero City Council Holds Special Meeting to Address the Atascadero Creek Slope Stabilization Project
ATASCADERO — On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., the Atascadero City Council met for a special virtual meeting to discuss the Emergency Contract Award for the Atascadero Creek Slope Stabilization Project at Lift Station #5. Councilmember, Charles Bourbeau was not available to attend the meeting. “During the [Jan.]...
Coastal View
Carpinteria local opens SB therapy clinic
Carpinteria local Sharon MacDonald – alongside Caitlin Downie – has opened at a new therapy clinic in Santa Barbara. MacDonald said the space is the first nonprofit co-working space for therapists in Santa Barbara, located at 533 E. Micheltorena, Suite #103. The clinic, which opened Feb. 1, serves...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now
Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota
Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City Council Moves to Allow Larger, Taller Accessory Dwelling Units
Homeowners in Santa Barbara soon can build slightly larger and taller accessory dwelling units, the City Council decided this week. State Street commercial property owners also will be able to build an accessory dwelling unit on the second floor of their properties, as long as they already have a primary residential unit or propose to build one.
NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students
A real-life Broadway and television star took to the stage Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Performing Arts Center to inspire a group of local drama students. The post NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
CHP Officer Ryan Ayers awarded Medal of Valor for his off-duty actions in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Aug. 6 of 2021, off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on U. S. 101 in San Luis Obispo when he saw a semi-truck involved in an accident then careen off the road. What Ayers did next was save a stranger's life.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
Pismo Beach is getting new affordable senior housing. Do you qualify to live there?
Construction on Shell Beach Senior Apartments is expected to be completed in 2024.
Comments / 0