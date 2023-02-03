ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff Confirms Body in Santa Ynez River is Missing Lompoc Teen

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday is the missing 14-year-old from Lompoc. Alberto Corona Cabrera was reported missing on January 27 by his father. His parents had last seen him at 8:00 p.m. the previous evening when he left the house.
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Carpinteria local opens SB therapy clinic

Carpinteria local Sharon MacDonald – alongside Caitlin Downie – has opened at a new therapy clinic in Santa Barbara. MacDonald said the space is the first nonprofit co-working space for therapists in Santa Barbara, located at 533 E. Micheltorena, Suite #103. The clinic, which opened Feb. 1, serves...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota

Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
SUMMERLAND, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy