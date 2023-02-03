Paco Rabanne: 10 Vintage Photos of the Late Fashion Designer’s Fascinating Life

Read full article on original website
Street Style From Copenhagen Fashion Week 2023
As we gear up for NYFW next week, Copenhagen Fashion Week has just came to a close — and my god the FASHION! While brands like Saks Potts, Holzweiler and Ganni showed their newest collections on the runways, the street style outside was just as interesting. As with any other major fashion week, there’s a certain aesthetic to Copenhagen. It’s cool and relaxed with a focus on smart tailoring and jackets, while also being fun and colorful with a masterful use of print juxtaposition. The nordic fashion week also centers around sustainability and the street style reflects that with many attendees wearing vintage, sustainable brands or reimagining things in their wardrobe.
Iconic Fashion Designer and Perfume Maker Dead at 88
The Spanish-born designer was best known for his Space Age looks.
Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show
Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX. Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit. On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction. The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive...
Harper's Bazaar
Legendary designer Paco Rabanne has passed away
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has passed away, aged 88. The sad news has been confirmed by the company Puig, which owns his namesake label. The designer leaves behind a great legacy, having had enormous influence on the fashion industry, particularly with his space age-inspired sequin chainmail dresses and bags, which were first presented back in the 1960s, and are still favourites today. He was also behind a number of wildly successful fragrances.
Elle
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers
Tiffany Haddish gave her casual style a colorful boost while out on Jan. 30. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. Haddish looked cool and comfortable for the occasion. The “Girls Trip” star sported a light blue Adidas track jacket. The athletic outerwear was embossed with Adidas signature 3-Stripes on the sleeves and also had a round neckline, thick cuffs and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed the top with faded blue skinny jeans. To keep her hands free, Haddish carried a backpack on her shoulder and strapped her cell phone across her body. She continued...
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023
Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Lisa Rinna Walked the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 Runway in Copenhagen
In 2023, the measure of how compelling a personality is on television is determined by the number of memes they generate on the internet — and directly correlated to said personality walking in a fashion show. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has just walked the runway for Denmark-based brand Rotate... The post Lisa Rinna Walked the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 Runway in Copenhagen appeared first on Grazia USA.
In Style
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Paris Jackson Pops in Pink Satin Corset With Parachute Pants & Gold Platform Sandals at Universal’s Grammys After-Party
Paris Jackson brought her signature edgy style to the Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a rose quartz pink corset made of satin fabric, with a lace-up closure in the front and brass hardware that connected to matching suspenders. She layered the top with an olive green nylon maxi jacket, that featured an oversized and relaxed silhouette. Finishing the look, she donned matching wide-leg parachute pants that featured drawstring detailing along the hemming. Jackson kept the focus on the sheen looks with minimal accessories solely opting for a gold pendant necklace....
Kate Beckinsale Does ‘Pretty Girls Walk’ in Belted Bodysuit & 6-Inch Heels
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale took her sky-high style to new heights at home — with a little help from Big Boss Vette. In a new post on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star strutted down her hallway at home with close friend Nina Kate — naturally, to Vette’s viral song “Pretty Girls Walk.” For the occasion, Beckinsale donned a black Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit with harness-like cutout straps, cinched with a crystal-buckled belt. Her outfit was finished with a black hair bow, polka-dotted...
Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots for Mercedes Benz Test Drive
Tracee Ellis Ross took a ride in a new white Mercedes Benz EQS and videoed the whole experience, posting it to her Instagram yesterday. The actress modeled her colorful cozy ensemble in the midst of her test-drive moment. Ross’ look was comprised of a bright purple windbreaker set with an oversized hoodie and matching baggy trousers. Underneath “The High Note” star’s hoodie was a teal turtleneck that kept Ross extra cozy throughout her drive. Shielding her eyes, Ross sported large black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Tapping Bottega Veneta for footwear, Ross wore...
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Hailey Bieber Pairs The ‘No Pants’ Trend With A Leather Jacket For Date Night With Justin Bieber
Love it or hate it, the no pants trend worn by everyone from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Camila Mendes doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere in 2023 – at least if trend-setter Hailey Bieber has anything to say about it, as she stepped out in anothe...
