Reno, NV

2news.com

Man Arrested After Standoff at Park Vista Apartments in Sparks

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning standoff at an apartment complex. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments at 565 Sparks Blvd. When they arrived on scene, they say the victim, the suspect's wife told...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. Update: The Sparks Police Department says it first responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sparks Boulevard around 10:40 Monday night. The victim said her husband, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Salaun, had threatened to kill her and was armed. She also said he had already fired a gun.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks

Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
2news.com

Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years

The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on numerous drug charges. Kevin Resendiz was arrested over the weekend by Sparks PD after they pulled him over for an expired registration. While conducting the stop, officers noticed a digital scale with a white residue on the...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV

Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Make the Road Nevada Celebrates Opening of Non-Proft Office in Reno.

On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno. MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to their office on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing and are concerned for her safety. She was last seen...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Robert Cuillard Named CEO of Reno Experience District

Reno Experience District (RED), a 50-acre, multi-use development by Lyon Living, names Robert Cuillard as Chief Executive Officer. Cuillard will oversee development, culture and future expansion for the “city within a city,” located on the corner of Plumb Ln. and S. Virginia St. “Reno is ready for RED,”...
RENO, NV

