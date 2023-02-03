Read full article on original website
Georgia residents back big changes: Medicaid expansion and better schools
A new poll out Friday shows Georgians support using some of the state’s record surplus to improve social services by expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for education. The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI), a left-leaning think tank in Atlanta, commissioned the poll of 1,099 Georgians through the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.
WALB 10
Bill: Cut college degree requirements for Georgia state jobs
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is advancing a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate Government Oversight Committee on Monday voted for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the full...
wuga.org
Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law
An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
'That would benefit the health system': Georgia House bills could raise cigarette, vape tax
MACON, Ga. — If you smoke cigarettes or vape, your cost could go up. A bill in the General Assembly would raise the state tax and use the proceeds to improve health care. Introduced by House Representative Ron Stephens, two bills in the contention could make the tax possible.
Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say
(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
WSB Radio
House committee to vote on bill to help combat antisemitism across Georgia
tate Rep. Esther Panitch, awoke Sunday morning to find antisemitic fliers in her driveway. A House committee could vote on a bill tomorrow.
WSB Radio
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app on their state phones.
Albany Herald
House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate
ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the...
Political Rewind: Republicans go after local prosecutors; DNC approves an earlier Georgia primary
Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former Georgia state representative. Melita Easters, @easters_melita, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. State Republicans introduced two bills that would grant the legislature power over district attorneys.
Up to $500 tax rebate coming soon
A tax credit of up to $500.00 USD could be on offer to Georgia residents soon. Therefore and with a billion dollar fund from the state budget surplus, its governor, Brian Kemp suggested making these one-time direct payments.
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
Albany Herald
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development
(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back
ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
fox5atlanta.com
Crackdown on scammers targeting senior citizens
Georgia state officials say they are vowing to crack down on scammers who are targeting elderly residents. At the state Capitol, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that the state is implementing some new legislation to protect those vulnerable citizens.
Ga. recipient of $36 million grant from Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways
This investment comes as traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and data indicates will remain near those levels in 2022, even getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks.
Washington Examiner
Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
wuga.org
Georgia lawmakers endorse bill to revamp Georgia’s elections
After a rushed runoff election in December, Georgia lawmakers and advocates are calling for a bill to change the way Georgia conducts elections. On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bill to the Georgia General Assembly that would shorten the interval between an election and its runoff from four weeks to roughly four hours. The bill, HB 200, allows municipalities to opt into a ranked choice ballot, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
