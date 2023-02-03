ATLANTA – Legislation introduced into the state House of Representatives Monday would establish the crime of “interference with critical infrastructure” in Georgia. House Bill 227, sponsored by Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, was prompted by a rash of attacks in recent months by gunmen on utility substations. The most widely publicized was an attack on two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, N.C., in December that left about 45,000 customers without power for days.

