On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Upworthy
Elderly woman finally marries her 'true love' 42 yrs after her mom objected to their interracial marriage
True love always finds its way back, and this holds true for Jeanne and Stephen Watts. They fell in love with each other in 1971 but could not marry because of the objection from Jeanne's family. However, 42 years later, they got married and are making up for all the "lost years." Jeanne told PEOPLE, "When he proposed, I said, 'A thousand times yes!'" They first met when she was a freshman and he was a senior at Chicago's Loyola University. "He was my first love. He was my true love," she said.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
iheart.com
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
iheart.com
Mother and Daughter Get Into Vicious Fight With Spirit Airline Gate Agents
A mother and daughter have gone viral after video shows the duo fighting a Spirit Airline gate agents. At Philadelphia International Airport, a mother and daughter duo and Spirit Airline employees got into a violent altercation. A 39-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were charged additional baggage fees because their carry-on bags were too large, which sparked the altercation.
iheart.com
Lance Bass Talks 'Frosted Tips' Podcast, Gives Mario Boyband Advice & more!
Legendary boyband member Lance Bass zoomed into the show today to talk all about his new podcast 'Frosted Tips' that he does with his husband Michael. Lance of course known for NSYNC fame but is now blowing up in the podcasting world. In his newest podcast he sits down with everyone from the 90's who had those iconic frosted tips in their hair. He gave us all the insight on that, talked about fatherhood and gave us the scoop on his new movie he's doing with Danielle Fischel as well! Plus Lance even hooked Mario up with some advice on forming a boyband since Mario is currently recreating the iconic 80's boy band Menudo!
iheart.com
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
iheart.com
'Jeopardy' Contestant Calls Out Show After Bizarre On-Air Issue Costs Him
There was a time when regardless of if a game show contestant won or lost, they always seemed to enjoy their appearance. These days though, that isn't the case. Last week, a losing Wheel Of Fortune contestant called out the show on air over the category they chose for a puzzle and now, a Jeopardy player is following suit.
