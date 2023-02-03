ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Elderly woman finally marries her 'true love' 42 yrs after her mom objected to their interracial marriage

True love always finds its way back, and this holds true for Jeanne and Stephen Watts. They fell in love with each other in 1971 but could not marry because of the objection from Jeanne's family. However, 42 years later, they got married and are making up for all the "lost years." Jeanne told PEOPLE, "When he proposed, I said, 'A thousand times yes!'" They first met when she was a freshman and he was a senior at Chicago's Loyola University. "He was my first love. He was my true love," she said.
CHICAGO, IL
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
iheart.com

Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute

With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
iheart.com

Mother and Daughter Get Into Vicious Fight With Spirit Airline Gate Agents

A mother and daughter have gone viral after video shows the duo fighting a Spirit Airline gate agents. At Philadelphia International Airport, a mother and daughter duo and Spirit Airline employees got into a violent altercation. A 39-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were charged additional baggage fees because their carry-on bags were too large, which sparked the altercation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Lance Bass Talks 'Frosted Tips' Podcast, Gives Mario Boyband Advice & more!

Legendary boyband member Lance Bass zoomed into the show today to talk all about his new podcast 'Frosted Tips' that he does with his husband Michael. Lance of course known for NSYNC fame but is now blowing up in the podcasting world. In his newest podcast he sits down with everyone from the 90's who had those iconic frosted tips in their hair. He gave us all the insight on that, talked about fatherhood and gave us the scoop on his new movie he's doing with Danielle Fischel as well! Plus Lance even hooked Mario up with some advice on forming a boyband since Mario is currently recreating the iconic 80's boy band Menudo!
iheart.com

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status

Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
iheart.com

'Jeopardy' Contestant Calls Out Show After Bizarre On-Air Issue Costs Him

There was a time when regardless of if a game show contestant won or lost, they always seemed to enjoy their appearance. These days though, that isn't the case. Last week, a losing Wheel Of Fortune contestant called out the show on air over the category they chose for a puzzle and now, a Jeopardy player is following suit.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy