I remember at Shady Point Grade School that there was a decorated “Mailbox” just for Valentines to other kids. For .25 at the Ben Franklin Five and Dime, I could get a big box of 50 valentines that I would cautiously pick out and sign. Had to be careful not to get too mushy with the wrong girl or make the mistake of sending one that’s too mushy for your hunting buddies. Didn’t want to send the wrong message . Later in Pansy Kidd Jr. High, I learned to invite that girl that held my interest for the Valentine Sock Hop. Valentines Dances have always been a favorite of mine. There are a few this weekend. Invite your special “Valentine” and enjoy this holiday of Love.

MONROE, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO