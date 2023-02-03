ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiro, OK

Larry Martin

Funeral Service for Larry Martin, 75 of Bokoshe, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
BOKOSHE, OK
Robert Leigh Johnico

Robert Leigh Johnico from Cameron, Oklahoma and Resided in Heavener, Oklahoma in his last years, Robert was born on February 13, 1949. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Walsie Mae Summers, and his Father Eugene Johnico Sr., his wife of 40 years, Floralla Jean Johnico, of Cameron, Oklahoma.
HEAVENER, OK
Clark William Scott AKA “Bill” AKA “Guillermo”

Funeral Service for Clark William Scott AKA “Bill” AKA “Guillermo”, 77 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Father Shawn officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
POTEAU, OK
Tommy Herman Roger

Funeral Service for Tommy Herman Roger, 81 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola, Oklahoma with John Holderfield, and Bobby Roger officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, OK under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Pocola, Oklahoma.
POCOLA, OK
James Gilby

Funeral Service for James Gilby, 77 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Pocola, Oklahoma.
POCOLA, OK
Valentines Day Dances

I remember at Shady Point Grade School that there was a decorated “Mailbox” just for Valentines to other kids. For .25 at the Ben Franklin Five and Dime, I could get a big box of 50 valentines that I would cautiously pick out and sign. Had to be careful not to get too mushy with the wrong girl or make the mistake of sending one that’s too mushy for your hunting buddies. Didn’t want to send the wrong message . Later in Pansy Kidd Jr. High, I learned to invite that girl that held my interest for the Valentine Sock Hop. Valentines Dances have always been a favorite of mine. There are a few this weekend. Invite your special “Valentine” and enjoy this holiday of Love.
MONROE, OK

