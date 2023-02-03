Read full article on original website
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
WRBI Radio
Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing
Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
953wiki.com
Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested
February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
953wiki.com
Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail
February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
korncountry.com
Two Columbus suspects arrested after lengthy police chase
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents with felony warrants were taken into custody after a lengthy police chase early Monday morning. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near 17th and Maple Streets, at 1:10 a.m. The driver, Chester D. Sidwell, 58, of Columbus, refused to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. The suspect supposedly disregarded a number of traffic control devices as the pursuit continued out of the city reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after Bedford Police officers recover two stolen vehicles
BEDFORD – A Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police Officer Brian Sorrells responded to a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Stevens Avenue behind Lowe’s. The victim told police he had seen his vehicle drive away from the scene...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after canine Zazu alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Bedford Police Department officers and canine Zazu discovered drugs in his vehicle after originally stopping him for an expired license plate. BPD officer Tyler McGlocklin pulled the driver of the vehicle over in an alley east of Washington Avenue between 22nd...
Fox 59
Overnight Shooting at Food Mart
One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were …
Local News Digital
Center Grove choirs win big at Fishers Choir Invitational
FISHERS, Ind. – Center Grove Choirs Sound System and The Debtones competed at Fishers Silver Spotlight Show Choir Invitational in Fishers this past weekend, winning Grand Champion in the Large Mixed Division. The Debtones were also awarded Grand Champion in the Large Unisex Division. Sound System received caption awards...
wbiw.com
Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
Man accused of shooting 2 Lawrence Co. officers was released from parole in Nov.
The suspect Anthony Richmond, had a criminal history of drug related offenses. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
Two officers shot in Lawrence County after suspect runs from traffic stop
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. A Lawrence County deputy made a traffic stop and pulled a suspect’s vehicle into the gas station off of State Road 37 in Mitchell. ISP said a second Lawrence […]
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
wbiw.com
ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment
BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
