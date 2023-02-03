ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
WRBI Radio

Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing

Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested

February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail

February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
MADISON, IN
korncountry.com

Two Columbus suspects arrested after lengthy police chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents with felony warrants were taken into custody after a lengthy police chase early Monday morning. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near 17th and Maple Streets, at 1:10 a.m. The driver, Chester D. Sidwell, 58, of Columbus, refused to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. The suspect supposedly disregarded a number of traffic control devices as the pursuit continued out of the city reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local News Digital

Center Grove choirs win big at Fishers Choir Invitational

FISHERS, Ind. – Center Grove Choirs Sound System and The Debtones competed at Fishers Silver Spotlight Show Choir Invitational in Fishers this past weekend, winning Grand Champion in the Large Mixed Division. The Debtones were also awarded Grand Champion in the Large Unisex Division. Sound System received caption awards...
FISHERS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment

BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy