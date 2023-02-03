ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom

It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
BlackRock Increases Position in Everbridge (EVBG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.98% and an increase in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)

Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH). This represents 3.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.75MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease...
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates

American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

ViaSat (VSAT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -74.29%. A...
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...

