Read full article on original website
Related
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
wearebuffalo.net
The Last 10 Earthquakes We Felt In Buffalo, New York
We always think of Buffalo as the Snow Capital of the World, but now we’re getting a new rep. Buffalo, New York experienced an earthquake on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 EST, and it reminded all of us that earthquakes can happen in Western New York. But that doesn’t...
wearebuffalo.net
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
wearebuffalo.net
The Best Chocolate In Western New York For Your Valentine
Flowers are beautiful, but they don’t last long. Jewelry is fabulous, but depending on taste, it can be hard to pick out for someone else. What can you give this Valentine’s Day that literally everyone on your list will love?. Easy - chocolate. Whether they’ve got the willpower...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or relaxing weekend if that's more your style. However, as you probably know by now, it was not the normal start to your Monday...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
wearebuffalo.net
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
wearebuffalo.net
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
The last year in Western New York has been very interesting, to say the least. From a horrific terrorist attack to two once-in-a-lifetime snowstorms, the Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs (again), the coldest temperatures that the region has seen in years, and now an earthquake. We've reached a point where so many people are wondering what else can happen.
wearebuffalo.net
Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes
Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
wearebuffalo.net
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
wearebuffalo.net
6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo
A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
wearebuffalo.net
Reward Offered In Cheektowaga Police Hit and Run
Crimestoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information in the case of a hit and run that has left a Cheektowaga Police officer in critical condition. A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase.
wearebuffalo.net
Western New York Residents Concerned About A Sinkhole
The sinkhole has been around for three years and counting, and it’s not exactly getting smaller. How many times have you been on a walk and the sidewalk was covered in ice, so you had to veer off the path into the grass?. Imagine if, with one unfortunate step,...
wearebuffalo.net
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
wearebuffalo.net
Cheektowaga Police Officer involved in Hit & Run
There is a $5,000 reward. The Cheektowaga and Depew Police Departments were involved in a pursuit trying to stop stolen vehicles early Monday morning. Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackhief was in position to attempt to stop the stolen vehicles with a Stop Stick. One of the vehicles hit him and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Blackchief needed extensive surgery.
Comments / 1