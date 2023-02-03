ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey cruise tourism may come to an end

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city council will vote on whether to continue to support cruise ships visiting Monterey Bay, a protected marine sanctuary, on Tuesday. The city does not have the authority to allow cruise ships into the bay — that's left up to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But city council does provide security, checking people in and out as they arrive at the Fisherman's Wharf, per federal regulations.
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954

Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister

Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law

San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
Estrada Land Sold & Preserved

Richard Estrada has sold 839 acres of redwood forest, grazing lands and critical wildlife habitat in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains — property in his family since 1863 – to the Peninsula Open Space Trust for more than $10.6 million. “This is a poignant moment for me,” he...
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are a Salinas soccer fan, you can rejoice on Monday Monterey Bay F.C. announced that they will have a developmental club called Monterey Bay F.C. 2. MBCFC2 will be based in Salinas and they will begin league play in the Southwest Division of USL League Two this summer. The team The post Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer appeared first on KION546.
