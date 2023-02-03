Read full article on original website
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. There are about 150 parking spaces on West Cliff Drive on the ocean side...
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city council will vote on whether to continue to support cruise ships visiting Monterey Bay, a protected marine sanctuary, on Tuesday. The city does not have the authority to allow cruise ships into the bay — that's left up to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But city council does provide security, checking people in and out as they arrive at the Fisherman's Wharf, per federal regulations.
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
Richard Estrada has sold 839 acres of redwood forest, grazing lands and critical wildlife habitat in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains — property in his family since 1863 – to the Peninsula Open Space Trust for more than $10.6 million. “This is a poignant moment for me,” he...
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are a Salinas soccer fan, you can rejoice on Monday Monterey Bay F.C. announced that they will have a developmental club called Monterey Bay F.C. 2. MBCFC2 will be based in Salinas and they will begin league play in the Southwest Division of USL League Two this summer. The team The post Monterey Bay F.C. 2 playing in Salinas starting this summer appeared first on KION546.
Garrett Anken enjoys his career and finds it rewarding. But he’s made choices that many of his Gen Z peers didn’t. Anken, 24, works as an apprentice plumber at Sonoma-based Peterson Mechanical, a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning contractor that serves Napa, Marin, Solano and four other Bay Area counties.
