hcplive.com

Underrepresented in Medicine: Increasing Diversity in Pediatric Dermatology

An interview with Victoria Barrio, MD, and Fabiana Castro Porto Silva Lopes, MD, about the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and its efforts to address diversity in the dermatology field. Fabiana Castro Porto Silva Lopes, MD. An interview with HCPLive was held featuring Victoria Barrio, MD, the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion...
hcplive.com

Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout

Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
hcplive.com

ADA Guidelines for Managing T1D

Kimberly Simmons, MD, MPH/MSPH, reviews ADA guidelines recommendations for the management of type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: Let’s switch gears and talk about the treatment options we have for type 1 diabetes. Dr Simmons, what are the ADA [American Diabetes Association] guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes?. Kimberly...
hcplive.com

Challenges in Diagnosing Type 1 Diabetes

Sumita Singh shares about her daughter Bella’s type 1 diabetes (T1D) diagnosis and how their family navigated the logistical and emotional challenges of receiving a T1D diagnosis. Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: Hello and thank you for joining this Med Cast presentation titled “Embracing Research and Finding...
verywellhealth.com

Nonsurgical Face-Lift: A Look at Your Options

A nonsurgical face-lift aims to rejuvenate the face using nonsurgical and minimally-invasive techniques, such as injectables like dermal fillers and Botox. Energy-based soft tissue tightening procedures that use lasers, radio frequency, or ultrasound, are also an option. The demand for nonsurgical and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries is on the rise....
hcplive.com

Using Type 2 Diabetes Medications to Treat T1D

Teresa Quattrin, MD, leads a discussion on the benefits of using medications for type 2 diabetes to manage patients who have type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: We have many type 2 diabetes medications that our colleagues utilize in type 1 diabetes. This may be off-label use, so I’ll first address what we do for adults with type 2 diabetes, and then I’ll look at adults with type 1 diabetes. For obese patients with type 1 diabetes, we might give a GLP1 [receptor agonist] because we’re comfortable giving that in patients with type 2 diabetes. Of course, we have to decrease the amount of insulin the patient is getting, depending on what their baseline A1C [glycated hemoglobin] is. The GLP1s have often been used for their glycemic benefit, by lowering glucagon—not for increasing endogenous insulin, because there isn’t any, but for other aspects like lowering appetite and delaying stomach emptying. But the cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes haven’t been tested for type 1 diabetes, necessarily. I know that Novo Nordisk was doing a large study with semaglutide in patients with type 1 diabetes, and many of our colleagues have done that. In the pediatric world, Dr Quattrin, do you use any of the off-label type 2 diabetes drugs in patients with type 1 diabetes?
hcplive.com

Endocrine Case Report: Elbow Pain

Our latest endocrine cae report from Brady Pregerson, MD, features a patient in their mid-60’s presenting to the hospital with approximately 2 days of gradually worsening right elbow pain. Can you determine the correct diagnosis?. History of Present Illness:. A patient in their mid-60’s with a history of obesity,...
hcplive.com

Gout Isn’t a Punchline. It’s Time to Stop Treating it Like One.

As an industry and a society, we must take gout more seriously. That effort begins with the physicians who diagnose and treat it. If I told you that people who have been living with urate crystal deposition disease for less than 10 years have twice the risk of death compared to the general population,1 you’d want to know more, right? The disease’s prevalence and severity, which are only increasing, command our attention.
hcplive.com

Vitamin D Could Cut Risk of Progression to Type 2 Diabetes in People with Prediabetes

Leveraging data from the Tromsø study, the D2d study, and the DPVD study, a systematic review and meta-analysis concluded vitamin D supplementation could help reduce risk of progression to diabetes by 15% among people with prediabetes. Ethan Balk, MD, MPH. Vitamin D supplementation could reduce risk of progression to...
hcplive.com

Initial Results Show Crovalimab Provides Benefit for Patients with PNH

The treatment is a novel, investigational anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibody showing promise for treating patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Results from the phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study show crovalimab provides safety and efficacy for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who have not previously been treated with complement inhibitors. Roche...
hcplive.com

Dry Eye Disease Linked to Impaired Work Functioning

An analysis of the Lifelines cohort revealed DED had a significant impact on work functioning, comparable to the impact of other chronic diseases considered function impairing. Jelle Vehof, MD. A new study examining the link between dry eye disease (DED) and work functioning indicated a similar burden to other chronic...

