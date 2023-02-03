Read full article on original website
Related
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors Collapsed
Gloria Ramirez, a 31-year-old woman, was admitted to Riverside General Hospital on February 19, 1994 with symptoms of advanced cervical cancer. Little did anyone know that her case would become one of the most bizarre medical mysteries in recent history.
hcplive.com
Underrepresented in Medicine: Increasing Diversity in Pediatric Dermatology
An interview with Victoria Barrio, MD, and Fabiana Castro Porto Silva Lopes, MD, about the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and its efforts to address diversity in the dermatology field. Fabiana Castro Porto Silva Lopes, MD. An interview with HCPLive was held featuring Victoria Barrio, MD, the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion...
hcplive.com
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
hcplive.com
Pat Corley, RN: To Reduce Sickle Cell Rates, Youth Need to Learn About Trait
The Sickle Cell Trait Awareness Campaign (STAC) offers promising possibilities of expanding sickle cell trait education across the country, Dr. Carolyn Rowley and Pat Corley, RN explain. The only way to reduce the prevalence of sickle cell disease (SCD) in the US is by informing and educating all young individuals...
hcplive.com
Lower Egg, Peanut Allergy Incidence After 2 Years Following Greater Atopic Dermatitis at 12 Months
New research into egg, peanut allergies and sensitization raised questions about allergy incidence rates and early exposure. A lower incidence of egg and peanut allergy was observed at 2 years despite greater prevalence of both atopic dermatitis (AD) and egg sensitization by the 12-month mark, according to a recent research letter.1.
hcplive.com
Assisted Reproductive Technology Use Has Little Impact on Long-Term Cardiometabolic Health in Offspring
An analysis of more than a dozen cohort studies containing data from more than 30,000 offspring provides clinicians with the most detailed overview yet of differences in cardiometabolic health outcomes in those conceived naturally compared to those conceived with use of assisted reproductive technologies. Ahmed Elhakeem, PhD. A meta-analysis of...
hcplive.com
ADA Guidelines for Managing T1D
Kimberly Simmons, MD, MPH/MSPH, reviews ADA guidelines recommendations for the management of type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: Let’s switch gears and talk about the treatment options we have for type 1 diabetes. Dr Simmons, what are the ADA [American Diabetes Association] guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes?. Kimberly...
hcplive.com
Challenges in Diagnosing Type 1 Diabetes
Sumita Singh shares about her daughter Bella’s type 1 diabetes (T1D) diagnosis and how their family navigated the logistical and emotional challenges of receiving a T1D diagnosis. Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: Hello and thank you for joining this Med Cast presentation titled “Embracing Research and Finding...
verywellhealth.com
Nonsurgical Face-Lift: A Look at Your Options
A nonsurgical face-lift aims to rejuvenate the face using nonsurgical and minimally-invasive techniques, such as injectables like dermal fillers and Botox. Energy-based soft tissue tightening procedures that use lasers, radio frequency, or ultrasound, are also an option. The demand for nonsurgical and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries is on the rise....
hcplive.com
Impact of New Treatment Approval and Other Advances on the Type 1 Diabetes Patient Community
Sumita Singh, a T1D advocate, discusses with Diana Isaacs and Natalie Bellini how teplizumab and other advances are providing hope to the T1D community and talks about the challenges and needs of a diverse T1D patient population. Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: Speaking of that, it's exciting that...
hcplive.com
Using Type 2 Diabetes Medications to Treat T1D
Teresa Quattrin, MD, leads a discussion on the benefits of using medications for type 2 diabetes to manage patients who have type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: We have many type 2 diabetes medications that our colleagues utilize in type 1 diabetes. This may be off-label use, so I’ll first address what we do for adults with type 2 diabetes, and then I’ll look at adults with type 1 diabetes. For obese patients with type 1 diabetes, we might give a GLP1 [receptor agonist] because we’re comfortable giving that in patients with type 2 diabetes. Of course, we have to decrease the amount of insulin the patient is getting, depending on what their baseline A1C [glycated hemoglobin] is. The GLP1s have often been used for their glycemic benefit, by lowering glucagon—not for increasing endogenous insulin, because there isn’t any, but for other aspects like lowering appetite and delaying stomach emptying. But the cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes haven’t been tested for type 1 diabetes, necessarily. I know that Novo Nordisk was doing a large study with semaglutide in patients with type 1 diabetes, and many of our colleagues have done that. In the pediatric world, Dr Quattrin, do you use any of the off-label type 2 diabetes drugs in patients with type 1 diabetes?
hcplive.com
Endocrine Case Report: Elbow Pain
Our latest endocrine cae report from Brady Pregerson, MD, features a patient in their mid-60’s presenting to the hospital with approximately 2 days of gradually worsening right elbow pain. Can you determine the correct diagnosis?. History of Present Illness:. A patient in their mid-60’s with a history of obesity,...
hcplive.com
Gout Isn’t a Punchline. It’s Time to Stop Treating it Like One.
As an industry and a society, we must take gout more seriously. That effort begins with the physicians who diagnose and treat it. If I told you that people who have been living with urate crystal deposition disease for less than 10 years have twice the risk of death compared to the general population,1 you’d want to know more, right? The disease’s prevalence and severity, which are only increasing, command our attention.
hcplive.com
Black, Hispanic Pediatric Patients Less Likely to Be Prescribed Nonsteroidal Topicals for Atopic Dermatitis
A recent study highlighted new information on racial disparities in health care for Black and Hispanic pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis. Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to be prescribed nonsteroidal topical treatments for atopic dermatitis (AD), according to recent findings.1. Topical corticosteroids are often the first type of...
hcplive.com
Vitamin D Could Cut Risk of Progression to Type 2 Diabetes in People with Prediabetes
Leveraging data from the Tromsø study, the D2d study, and the DPVD study, a systematic review and meta-analysis concluded vitamin D supplementation could help reduce risk of progression to diabetes by 15% among people with prediabetes. Ethan Balk, MD, MPH. Vitamin D supplementation could reduce risk of progression to...
hcplive.com
Need for Increased Screening and Clinician Education, and Greater Awareness of Clinical Trial Opportunities
Drs Diana Isaacs and Natalie Bellini highlight the need for improved screening, greater awareness of clinical trial opportunities, and clinician education to improve early diagnosis and outcomes for people with T1D. Natalie Bellini, DNP, FNP-BC: There's going to be a big curve in educating screening now because there's something we...
hcplive.com
Initial Results Show Crovalimab Provides Benefit for Patients with PNH
The treatment is a novel, investigational anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibody showing promise for treating patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Results from the phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study show crovalimab provides safety and efficacy for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who have not previously been treated with complement inhibitors. Roche...
hcplive.com
Dry Eye Disease Linked to Impaired Work Functioning
An analysis of the Lifelines cohort revealed DED had a significant impact on work functioning, comparable to the impact of other chronic diseases considered function impairing. Jelle Vehof, MD. A new study examining the link between dry eye disease (DED) and work functioning indicated a similar burden to other chronic...
Comments / 0