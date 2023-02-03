Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 81-year-old man
BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A Lackawanna County man who set the fire at a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County that killed his girlfriend’s 81-year-old father has learned his fate. Christopher Gillie, 62, of Dunmore, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. man acquitted in neighbor's shooting death
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man claimed he killed his neighbor in self-defense, and a jury believed him. The not-guilty verdict was reached Tuesday in the Joshua Leone trial. It took more than nine hours for the jury to finally declare Leone an innocent man. "They took their...
Police say homeowner shoots man during Port Carbon burglary
PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary that ended with one man being shot early Tuesday morning in Port Carbon. According to PSP, a unoccupied home in the 200 block of 2nd Street was burglarized just before 2:00 a.m. State police say the owner of the home shot […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with aggravated assault after Wyomissing shots-fired incident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police are releasing new information about a shots-fired incident that happened in Wyomissing Monday morning. Police say an argument between two individuals quickly turned into a fight near Plaza Azteca in the 900 block of Woodland Road. The initial call was for a report of shots fired and came in around 10:20 a.m.
WGAL
Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who shot police chief in Bucks learns his sentence
YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has learned his fate after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in Bucks County. Colin Petroziello, 25, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Mercury
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized
UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville […]
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store
Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
Woman arrested, man in critical condition after Harrisburg stabbing: police
A 23-year-old woman stabbed and critically injured a man Saturday morning in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg resident Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo stabbed a 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Community Drive, police said. She was arrested less than two hours later, on the 1400 block of Reily Street.
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud
SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting on Route 412 near Hellertown
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police blocked off part of a busy road in Bethlehem while they investigate a shooting. Bethlehem police say a shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, just outside of Hellertown in the area of Interstate 78. The southbound side...
Chester County DA Continues Family’s Fight for Justice 12 Years Later
The Chester County District Attorney’s office is handling a probe in a harrowing case that is leaving many people scratching their heads. But after 12 years, the family of Ellen Greenberg may finally be getting some closure, writes Michael Ruiz for Fox News. The 27-year-old teacher was found dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
