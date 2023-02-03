ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers explains what goes into starting lineup decisions for Sixers

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — On Jan. 15 after a road win over the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Doc Rivers stated the Philadelphia 76ers would utilize three different lineups for the rest of the season.

Since then, the Sixers have used the same starting lineup: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid, for every game except for one. In that game, Harden and Embiid sat out to manage their injuries. Tyrese Maxey re-entered the lineup that night.

In terms of what Rivers will be looking for when he makes the decisions on his starting units, it will depend on the matchup. For example, against the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic, Rivers liked having Tucker in there against Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

He also liked Melton defending Denver’s and Orlando’s guards on the perimeter. It’s decisions like those that will influence Rivers’ decision to start who he feels is the best to go out there and produce.

“Just different size,” said Rivers after Wednesday’s win over the Magic. “You can figure it out. It’s not rocket science. If a team is small, if there’s no one for PJ to guard, let’s say on one night. If there’s no one for D-Melt to guard, then we’ll go with a more offensive unit. We can go a lot of different ways.”

It’s obvious Rivers likes what Melton brings to the starting lineup due to his defensive versatility. He is able to bounce around and defend different players.

Maxey will likely get his turn when Philadelphia is matching up with smaller opponents. That is when the Sixers will need his scoring ability to give them a boost that night.

