Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
How the Bears can nail the NFL Draft: A road map through all 7 rounds
MOBILE, Ala. — There are astronomical expectations on the Bears this offseason. Everything general manager Ryan Poles did in his first year on the job was aimed at setting up this pivotal opportunity, and he’s loaded with an NFL-high $90.9 million in salary-cap space and a full slate of draft picks.
“He’s fabulous, man”: Purdue’s Matt Painter praises Trayce Jackson-Davis postgame
Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter was asked about Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis postgame. His answer was thoughtful, noting how Jackson-Davis has developed over time and how much of a handful he is to deal with on defense. “Trayce is fabulous,” Painter said. “Just a great person, great...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch News
Reports out of Mexico stated that veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had been fined and sentenced to prison time for a gun incident in the country. Busch took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce what really happened. The veteran NASCAR driver revealed that he brought a gun into Mexico and ...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
My Two Cents: Indiana Forced to Deal With Freshmen Struggles, Purdue Not So Much
It's the first of two regular season showdowns between No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana on Saturday, and the Boilermakers are riding high thanks to steady play from freshmen guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Indiana's freshmen have been up and down, and that could very well be the difference today.
Olivia Dunne fans obey plea after LSU gymnast condemns wild scenes
It looks like viral LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne’s fans are finally obeying her message. The social media star issued a stern warning to supporters following chaotic scenes after a recent gymnastics meet and plead for a more “respectful” environment. During Friday’s meet against Georgia at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Dunne’s fans appeared to be on their best behavior as they cheered for the New Jersey native, who has been sidelined with a torn labrum. In videos circulating on social media following Dunne’s desperate plea, a group of teen boys could be seen politely asking the star for a photo outside...
Poll: Which Veteran Quarterback Should the Houston Texans Sign?
The Rumor Mill be Rumoring and many folks have the Houston Texans bringing a veteran quarterback onto the team for the 2023 campaign. If that does happen, it not only gives Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to take Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick, should Young get snapped up prior to the Texans’ pick, they could go with fellow ‘Bama star, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. instead.
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll
After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan players react to Ohio State win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman guard Jett Howard, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and graduate guard Joey Baker met with the media following the team’s 77-69 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. Watch video from the postgame press conferences...
Notre Dame Football Legend Sounds Off On Tommy Rees
The Alabama Crimson Tide have a new offensive coordinator in former Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees and one Notre Dame legend couldn't be happier... that Rees is now gone. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Notre Dame legend Tim Brown ripped Rees for being a terrible offensive coordinator and believes ...
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire
The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
Sports World Reacts To Michigan Beating Ohio State Today
Michigan men's basketball picked up a much-needed win over Ohio State on Sunday, beating the Buckeyes 77-69 in Ann Arbor. The win moved the Wolverines to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State dropped to 11-12 on the season and 3-9 in conference play. Michigan fans are enjoying ...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With No. 1 Purdue in Real Time
No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue renew their bitter in-state rivalry on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we're keep you updated on all the news and views straight from press row.
